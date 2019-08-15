A Lynchburg man was sentenced Thursday to spend eight years in prison from a May 2017 attempted robbery that left another man dead.
Darrell Jermaine Saunders Jr., 21, was shot during an incident at a house on the 800 block of Dearing Street on May 15, 2017.
He pleaded guilty in Lynchburg Circuit Court on Thursday to attempted robbery using a firearm, burglary, using a firearm in a felony and possessing a firearm as a violent felon from that night. Records indicate he was sentenced to eight years of active time with another 20 years suspended.
At about 9:30 p.m. that night, Saunders walked around to knock on the back door of the house and asked the man living there, who he knew, to relay a phone number to him, according to a news release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.
While the man was looking down at his phone, Saunders pushed him back into the house and called out to his friend, 18-year-old Dedric Shyheim Megginson, the release states.
Both Saunders and Megginson assaulted the man and reached into his pockets, Harrison wrote. The victim pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired at the two.
Saunders was shot through the lower torso, but Megginson took the victim’s gun and hit him over the head with it, according to the release. Another man at the house came downstairs and saw Megginson pointing a gun at him.
The second man shot at Megginson three times and Megginson ran out the back door, Harrison said. Responding officers with the Lynchburg Police Department found Megginson with gunshot wounds to his head and chest and two handguns lying near him, one of them belonging to the victim.
Megginson and Saunders were taken to the hospital. Megginson, who was unresponsive when police found him, died there, according to a LPD news release.
Harrison said the victims asked for a plea agreement in the case because they “did not want to relive the traumatic events of May 15, 2017 and become the targets of negative attention.”
E. Gordon Peters, Saunders’ attorney, called the plea agreement “fair.”
“The victim gave three different versions of what happened that night, but that my client had a gun, or contact with a gun, was really beyond dispute,” he told The News & Advance.
Saunders’ version of events, according to Harrison, was that he was picking up marijuana from the man and was shot when he was trying to smell it. Saunders said he told Megginson to stand around the corner and when Megginson entered the home, the man shot him as well.
He admitted to owning the other gun found beside Megginson, Harrison said, but claimed he left it outside the home.
Saunders has remained in jail since his arrest and will receive credit for the time he’s already served.
Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at 434-385-5554.