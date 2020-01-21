A Lynchburg man was sentenced to a little over a year in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to neglecting his elderly grandmother, leading to her death.
Jeffrey Garrett, 42, signed off on a plea agreement to one felony charge of abusing or neglecting an incapacitated adult causing death.
He and his mother, 71-year-old Nettie Garrett, were the primary caregivers for Julia Garrett. Julia Garrett, 93, had dementia and couldn’t walk, according to a proffer of evidence read by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Janell Johnson.
When the Lynchburg Fire Department responded to their Warren Avenue home for a sick person call, Johnson said Julia Garrett was upstairs in bed, partially clothed, with numerous wounds and lying in soiled clothes and bedclothes. She would only respond to painful stimuli and was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.
Johnson said Garrett was dehydrated, suffering from malnutrition and some of her wounds were found to have exposed bone. She died several days after being admitted to the hospital and her cause of death was determined to be sepsis, infection of the bone and severe ulcers.
During interviews with law enforcement, Johnson said Jeffrey Garrett told them he was being paid to care for his grandmother on two days out of the week plus weekends. He said he also worked an additional part time job and it was his mother’s responsibility to care for his grandmother on the remaining three days of the week.
Garrett’s attorney had no response to the proffer of evidence given in court Tuesday. Retired Judge Leyburn Mosby sentenced him to one year and three months of prison, with 18 months of supervised probation following it. He called the situation a “very, very unfortunate” set of circumstances.
Nettie Garrett pleaded guilty to the same charge as her son in late November and was sentenced to the same amount of time.
Jeffrey Garrett remains out of jail on $10,000 bond but was ordered to report to jail to serve his time on Friday.
