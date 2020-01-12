The Lynchburg Police Department took a suspect into custody after a standoff that lasted nearly six hours Saturday.

According to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded at 7:34 p.m. to the 200 block of Alta Lane to serve Charles Dustin Johnson, 33, of Lynchburg, with outstanding warrants for breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obtaining money by false pretenses.

When officers attempted to speak with Johnson, he barricaded himself in the residence. Members of the Lynchburg Police Department's Tactical Unit and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist with taking Johnson into custody.

After multiple attempts to speak with Johnson, chemical agents were deployed. Tactical unit officers then took Johnson into custody.

In connection with the incident, Johnson also faces counts related to methamphetamine.

