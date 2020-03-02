A Lynchburg man was sentenced to two years in jail for pointing a gun at police in December 2018, which led to an officer shooting at him.
Malik J’Kwar Andrews, 23, pleaded guilty Monday to three misdemeanors in Lynchburg General District Court: two counts of brandishing a firearm and one count of fleeing from law enforcement.
Andrews and his father were standing outside a house on the 200 block of Norwood Street on Dec. 18, 2018, both of them armed with guns, according to information from the Lynchburg Police Department and a review by Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison.
Officer Michael Iazzi responded to the area to see the two arguing, reports from the incident state. Within 30 seconds of arriving, Andrews pointed the rifle he was holding at Iazzi and Iazzi fired at Andrews. Andrews' father wasn't charged.
Andrews, who wasn’t hit by the officer’s gunfire, ran away and was arrested about 20 minutes later a half-mile away from where the shooting happened.
Harrison found last year the officer was justified in firing his gun, and LPD announced last month that he was acting within established policy. Iazzi was placed on restricted duty for a little over a month while Virginia State Police investigated the shooting, and was returned to full duty over a year ago.
At Andrews’ hearing Monday, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Childress dropped a charge of firearm larceny against him. Reports indicated Andrews picked up the rifle from his father’s bedroom to threaten him.
Between his charges, Andrews was sentenced to a total of two years’ active time in jail for his misdemeanors. His attorney indicated he’s already served a substantial amount of time while his case has been pending, which will count toward his sentence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.