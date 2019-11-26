A year after a deadlocked jury forced a judge to declare a mistrial, a new jury found a Lynchburg man not guilty Tuesday of felony murder in the fatal overdose of a 40-year-old woman.
After deliberating for two and a half hours, a four-man, eight-woman jury determined that Darius Terrell Payne, 30, was not criminally liable for the Nov. 19, 2016 death of Carrie Catherine Joshlyn, 40, of Lynchburg.
Payne had been accused of providing heroin to Joshlyn moments before she died of an overdose. But after hearing arguments over the course of two days in Lynchburg Circuit Court, a jury determined there was not enough evidence to convict Payne.
“I think the jury did the right thing based on the evidence,” Carlos Hutcherson, Payne’s attorney, said after the hearing, adding he expects Payne to be released from custody shortly.
The verdict ends a nearly three-year saga that began at Joslyn’s townhouse on Old Forest Road.
Payne testified that he found her unresponsive around 4:50 a.m. and called 911 to report a medical emergency. She was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where she died later that day, according to doctors who testified at the trial.
The charge of felony murder reflects an accidental death that occurred in the commission of a felony — in Payne’s case, distributing heroin.
Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Pflieger said Payne arrived at Joshlyn’s home that morning and provided her with a capsule of heroin, an action that he argued played a “significant, causal role in her death.”
“He needs to be held accountable for his role in her death,” Pflieger urged the jury in his closing statement.
Hutcherson, however, argued that prosecutors had failed to present enough evidence tying Payne to Joshlyn’s fatal overdose.
Lab results showed that Joshlyn had trace evidence of heroin in her system but Hutcherson pointed to testimony from medical professionals and toxicology experts who said they could not determine exactly when Joshlyn ingested the drug. Joshlyn had a history of drug abuse and had overdosed on a cocktail of drugs about four weeks prior to her death.
“We have no evidence that she used heroin that morning,” Hutcherson said, suggesting that Joshlyn was in the midst of an overdose before Payne arrived at her home.
Payne testified he was in possession of heroin when he arrived and intended to share it with Joshlyn but that he asked to use the bathroom before he had a chance to give her the drug. When he exited 15 minutes later, he said, he found Joshlyn slumped in a chair.
“I didn’t see what caused her to be unresponsive,” he said.
Earlier in the trial, prosecutors called Brandon Snead, an inmate who was in jail with Payne in late 2017. Snead testified Payne told him he had given Joshlyn drugs and that she “went out” moments later.
Payne denied speaking with Snead about his case and Hutcherson later argued that Snead was not a credible witness because he is currently facing sentencing for a 2017 robbery conviction and may be hoping to reduce his jail time.
Rebutting the defense’s argument, Pflieger said the jury had seen enough evidence to reasonably believe Payne’s actions helped lead to Joshlyn’s death.
When he first went on trial last year, Payne faced a heroin possession charge in addition to felony murder. Before the conclusion of that trail, Payne pleaded guilty to possession and was later sentenced to two years behind bars.
If he had been convicted of felony murder, Payne faced the prospect of spending five to 20 years in prison.
