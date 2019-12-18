A Lynchburg man was found guilty of murder and other crimes Tuesday following a two-day jury trial.
Troy Lee Beasley, 33, was arrested almost three months after a shooting outside of 1111 18th St. That shooting left Andra Watson dead and Chenae Skinner with bullet fragments lodged in her head and vision impairment.
The jury that heard the case recommended Beasley spend 76 years in prison for the shooting: 30 years for Watson’s murder, 20 years for wounding Skinner, 20 years for shooting into an occupied vehicle and occupied dwelling and six mandatory minimum years for using a firearm in the murder and wounding.
Skinner said she and some girlfriends were spending time together into the wee hours of April 28, 2018, when they ran into Beasley, a good friend, at a convenience store. They agreed to come with him to a party at the 18th Street home and arrived shortly after he did, pulling up behind him.
She and other witnesses testified that Beasley was standing on 18th Street and not allowing cars to pass. Skinner said he was telling drivers the road was blocked and redirected two vehicles.
Other witnesses said Beasley was generally angry that night, cussing and directing his anger toward drivers, saying, “'This is my street.'”
When Skinner heard Beasley tell a friend to “get my strap,” or gun, she pushed her friends to leave, got in the car and spoke with Watson as he stood outside the front passenger window. Within minutes of arriving, she said, she heard gunshots from straight ahead and started to feel blood gushing from her head.
Her friend backed the car out and raced her to Lynchburg General Hospital, where Watson was also taken. Watson, having been struck in the head by his ear, died shortly after arriving at the hospital and Skinner went to the University of Virginia Medical Center for weeks of recovery.
Skinner said her optic nerve stopped the bullet from hitting her brain. Her face structure has changed and she’s been told she may completely lose vision in her right eye.
“There’s really no words to describe how you feel going through something like that,” she said from the stand. “…That’s one of my biggest issues — I don’t look the same. …You go from one life to another.”
Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Childress presented the 911 call made that night during the trial, with a cacophony of voices cursing and crying, “Oh my God!”
In arguments, he told the jury Beasley could be heard on the tape yelling, “Why weren’t you up on the porch?”
Defense attorney Jamie Angel said testimony in the case was inconsistent, referring to different accounts of whether Beasley mentioned getting a gun, “strap” or “gat.” The witnesses that were present said people were drinking and gave differing accounts of whether Beasley or a friend of his walked up 18th Street and how much time elapsed between him mentioning a gun and shots ringing out.
Angel also emphasized no gun was actually discovered at the scene, there were no eyewitnesses to the shooting and there was no motive for his client to shoot Watson.
Childress instead suggested Beasley’s malicious intent toward drivers traveling 18th Street, evidenced by him retrieving a gun, transferred to the victims who were actually hit. He pointed out that all witness testimony placed the shots coming from the place Beasley was seen walking toward.
When police arrived at the scene, Beasley said he was almost hit by a car in the street and then heard gunshots, according to testimony from officers who responded. Beasley agreed to go back to the police station with officers, saying he had nothing to do with the shooting.
Since he wasn’t technically being detained and police couldn’t tell him what he could or couldn’t do, Beasley washed his hands twice before his hands were subjected to a gunshot residue test. Even then, Childress said lab reports showed Beasley had traces of gunshot residue on his hands, despite him telling police he hadn’t handled a gun that day or been around a gun.
When showed the results of the test, Beasley replied, “You’re right, take me to jail,” according to one detective on the case.
Angel told the jury in closing arguments the particles were found on Beasley’s left hand, but Beasley is right-handed.
Besides than the bullet that struck Watson and the one that traveled through a windshield to strike Skinner, two more bullets pierced the home of Grace Dean, who lives nearby. One traveled through the lamp on her nightstand while she slept, she said.
Investigators recovered eight bullet casings from a yard near where Watson collapsed, according to testimony.
Prosecutors didn’t ask the jury to recommend any specific sentence for what they called a “senseless act of violence” against Skinner and Watson, who was a 33-year-old father of three when he died. Angel asked the jury to recommend 35 years — the minimum time presented to the jury in its instructions.
Following the trial, Angel said his client was “disappointed” with the result and said he’ll request that a judge bring Beasley’s sentence in line with those pronounced in similar cases.
Investigators will draw up a pre-sentence report on Beasley that will take into account his personal and criminal history. That report will be brought before a judge on Feb. 19, and the judge will make the final decision on what his sentence will be.
