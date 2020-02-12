A jury on Wednesday found a Lynchburg man guilty of voluntary manslaughter from a November 2018 shooting in a James Crossing apartment.
The trial for Tyler Andrew Dabney, 20, started Tuesday morning and brought out a crowd of his loved ones as well as a few people there on behalf of Benjamin Lee Friar, the victim.
Dabney pulled a gun on Friar the night of Nov. 28 after Friar insulted Dabney's sister and refused to leave their apartment, according to testimony. Prosecutors said Friar was there for marijuana, having gotten some from Dabney in the past.
Witnesses said Dabney repeatedly told Friar to leave and the two got into a fight, shoving each other.
Friar was shot twice, according to testimony from a medical examiner: once in the side at a downward angle and once in the back at a downward angle, with scorch marks on his sweatshirt and a gunshot wound that indicated a gun was pressed up against him.
Dabney was originally charged with second-degree murder, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, which bears a maximum 10-year sentence. He was found not guilty of using a firearm in a felony.
The jury will hear more evidence and recommend a sentence later this afternoon.
