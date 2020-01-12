Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Amherst County.

State police Public Relations Director Corinne N. Geller said in a news release the incident occurred in the 4600 block of South Amherst Highway on Saturday at 6:15 p.m.

Geller said the unnamed, 56-year-old male driver from Shipman was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothes while walking in the roadway in the rain.

The pedestrian, Joseph L. Baker, 67, of Lynchburg, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver stopped his 2011 Subuaru Legacy and remained on the scene after the crash. He was not injured. Speed was not a factor, and no charges have been filed.

— Ray Jarvis

