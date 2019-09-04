A Lynchburg man who pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine in Amherst County was sentenced Tuesday to two years and six months in jail.
George Harrison Goin, III, 35, was found guilty of the two felony charges in Amherst Circuit Court in July, according to online court records. He was sentenced to 20 years on the charges during a hearing Tuesday but the majority of the time was suspended.
Goin was arrested in October 2018 as part of an undercover drug bust. Adam Stanley, assistant commonwealth's attorney, said the Amherst County Sheriff's Office monitored two separate drug transaction incidents with a confidential informant in April and June of 2018.
Stanley described Goin in court as a dealer of meth and heroin in Amherst County and surrounding areas. He has other drug distribution convictions in Lynchburg and Campbell County, according to Stanley and Goin's attorney, Christopher Rowland.
"The concern is he's selling this poison on the street," Stanley said to Judge Michael Garrett during arguments over sentencing.
Goin testified he was in a car wreck and used drugs, including heroin, to self-medicate. Rowland said Goin takes responsibility and the charges stemmed from his client supporting a drug habit.
"It's time for Mr. Goin to stop this nonsense ..." Rowland said to the judge.
Garrett suspended all but two years and six months on the condition Goin remain on good behavior for 20 years, including two years of active supervised probation; not use illegal drugs; and pay the Amherst County Sheriff's Office restitution of $430.
The Amherst County Sheriff's Office announced Goin's arrest along with seven other individuals in October 2018 as part of an operation against drug activity.
Of those arrested, Alexandria resident Velma Lee Goard awaits a Sept. 30 bench trial on two felony drug charges, court records show. David Allen Martin of Lynchburg pleaded guilty to a drug possession charge in January and the case was taken under advisement while a felony drug possession charge against James Norman Mullen, III, of Madison Heights was dropped, online court records show.
James Lawrence Jones, of Amherst County, was sentenced to four years and three months in March after he was found guilty of a felony drug distribution charge; Scott Dewain Viar of Madison Heights was sentenced to eight months in March on a drug distribution charge; Andrew James Simpson of Arrington was sentenced to a year and two months on a drug distribution charge and Martikus Keon Mosley of Concord received a month behind bars in April on a drug charge, according to court records.
