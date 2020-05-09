A Lynchburg man faces multiple charges after a barricade in his residence lasting more than three hours Friday, according to police.
At 4:50 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Hillside Court for a report of a disorderly situation, a news release issued by the Lynchburg Police Department said.
When officers arrived, they attempted to speak with the suspect, Joseph Akeem Anderson, 30, and he barricaded himself in a residence, the release said. Anderson fired multiple shots inside his residence, according to police.
Members of the Lynchburg Police Department's Tactical Unit and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to assist with taking Anderson into custody. After multiple attempts to speak with Anderson, chemical agents were deployed, the release said.
Anderson eventually surrendered and is charged with malicious wounding, brandishing a firearm, discharging a firearm in city limits, reckless handling of a firearm, child endangerment, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The release did not contain further details. Lynchburg Police Department is investigating the incident.
- Justin Faulconer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.