On the same day Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency because of the growing threat of novel coronavirus, Lynchburg Mayor Treney Tweedy announced the city is restricting all international and domestic business-related travel for municipal employees.
In a news conference Thursday, Tweedy said the city has canceled the April 27 State of the City address and the May 2 International Festival to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Although I know this is disappointing, we believe it is more important for the health and wellness of our community at this time,” Tweedy said.
Tweedy, who said city officials are developing a contingency plan in the event of a local outbreak, urged Lynchburg residents to practice social distancing and monitor updates from health officials as the crisis unfolds.
“We all ask that you remain calm, prepare as you would for any challenge and wash your hands,” Tweedy said.
No cases of COVID-19 have been identified locally, though on Thursday state health officials announced the total number of presumptive positive and confirmed cases had risen to 17. The closest case is in Prince Edward County, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
City officials stopped short of calling on private institutions to cancel large gatherings, despite a warning from Dr. Kerry Gateley, the director of the Central Virginia Health District, that residents should consider avoiding crowds.
“This virus loves a crowd,” he said at the news conference.
Thousands of Liberty University students currently are scheduled to gather at the Vines Center today for Convocation and several area churches plan to move ahead with weekend services.
Gateley said if residents find themselves in large crowds, they should maintain a safe distance and limit physical contact with others. He also asked residents to be prepared in the event they have to be quarantined.
“Don’t panic but don’t ignore what’s going on around you,” he said. “Stay informed.”
Andrew Mueller, the president and CEO of Centra, said the health system currently is relying on commercial labs to test patients who may have been exposed to the virus. He said tests generally take three days to deliver a result.
“We don’t know how big this is going to get,” Mueller said. “But we are certainly making lots of preparations to ensure that we’re doing everything we can to be as prepared as we can.”
