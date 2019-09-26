The next four years of Lynchburg’s growth and development were planned out by city council on Tuesday afternoon.
In a two-hour retreat meeting, council discussed how to keep Lynchburg on a long-term upward trajectory through a draft of the Lynchburg Plan, a document spelling out city goals for fiscal years 2020 through 2024. Although the city has numerous planning documents guiding decision making — from neighborhood master plans to the Capitol Improvement Plan — Councilman Beau Wright said this one is unique because it will articulate a clear, long-term vision for the city.
The plan, written by Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka and staff in the city manager’s office, is based on feedback from city department heads on encouraging growth in Lynchburg.
The plan focuses on three categories containing city departments and eight goals. The goals cover expanding the workforce, investing in infrastructure, developing partnerships between the city and local businesses, nonprofits and organizations, assessing and understanding neighborhoods, re-imagining neighborhoods, improving public service delivery, making the city a competitive employer, and ensuring Lynchburg's long-term viability.
Council members and staff split up into groups to discuss each section and revised the plan as necessary, but only had time to discuss half of the plan and its goals.
Councilmen Turner Perrow and Jeff Helgeson said they saw the first goal, Lynchburg’s workforce, as the most important goal in the plan.
“Our poverty rate is high, and our labor participation rate is low,” Helgeson said. “That tells you a couple things. … We have people that can work that aren’t working.”
Wodicka said the city refers to U.S. Census poverty data, which states that 18.8% of Lynchburg residents are in poverty, and 58% are in the civilian labor force.
Perrow said pursuing this goal will positively affect the community, and Councilman Sterling Wilder said he feels this goal affects every other goal within the plan.
“We’re meeting the needs of our local businesses,” Wilder said. “[We are] letting our citizens know what resources are available to them.”
Later in the meeting, Wright said he thought the city’s environmental impact should be mentioned in the plan, as well as how to lean into new, “smart” technologies that could improve city processes.
“Sustainability is not … mentioned here,” Wright said, adding that goals on how to increase green space or interact with the area’s natural environment should be included in the plan.
Assistant City Manager John Hughes said he feels it’s helpful for council and staff to write down their main goals and priorities for the city and take time to plan it out.
Though there are multiple other plans by city officials for Lynchburg’s development and growth, Hughes said this plan is meant to be a broad, fluid document that can change with the budget.
“It’s a big, visionary thought process on how we think that we ought to engage our resources to make things happen in the community,” Wodicka said. “I think it’s really important that the elected officials … have the ability to weigh in.”
Wodicka said eventually the plan will become a public document, but first, council will continue discussing and revising the Lynchburg Plan at a future work session.
