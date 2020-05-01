The city of Lynchburg has been awarded more than $112,000 in federal funds to help local law enforcement pay for personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The aid is part of a sweeping coronavirus rescue package signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump in late March, which allocated nearly $850 million to assist state and local governments in their response to the outbreak, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The local funding — $112,531 in total — will be split between the Lynchburg Police Department and the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office. The grant money will cover the cost of face masks, safety glasses, thermometers, disinfectants and overtime pay for police officers and sheriff deputies, among other supplies.
“Our goal, especially during this pandemic, is to do everything we can to keep our officers and members of the community safe,” Carrie Dungan, a police spokesperson, said in an email Friday. “This funding provides us the ability to purchase additional items that will protect the health and safety of all members of the LPD as well as those we interact with in the community.”
Dungan said the funds also will be used to pay for a cleaning service which has been contracted by the department to sanitize police vehicles on a rotating weekly basis.
Other portions of the grant money will be used to reimburse police for a new video communication system. The system allows officers to safely speak with people who visit the police station from inside the the building.
Sheriff Don Sloan, who oversees about 30 deputies tasked with providing courthouse security and serving court documents, said the money will help replenish the office’s ever-diminishing stock of face masks and gloves.
A judicial order issued in March halted routine court cases across the state but allowed emergency proceedings to continue and permitted clerk’s offices to stay open. As a result, sheriff’s deputies are still coming into work.
Sloan said face masks are required to be worn at all times at Lynchburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court and are strongly encouraged to be worn at Lynchburg General District Court and Lynchburg Circuit Court.
On Tuesday, Lynchburg City Council unanimously voted to approve the grant funding, which required no local match.
The grant money is distributed through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which represents just a fraction of the more than $2 trillion in federal aid allocated by Congress in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, more than $5 million in CEFS grant money was awarded to Virginia localities.
“Every day, our law enforcement professionals put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe,” Virginia senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, who both supported the bill, said in a statement. “In the face of this dangerous outbreak, it’s more important than ever that these officials have the supplies they need to do their jobs as safely as possible.”
