The Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center is down to one student in its gardening program, though it began the growing season with four.
Lisa Hutchinson, a teacher at the detention center who heads the program, is happy with the small numbers. It means students are being released early for good behavior. This year, the students named themselves "The Garden Crew," an epithet proudly displayed on a wooden sign hanging by the garden gate.
On a Wednesday morning in August, the sole remaining student dressed in a droopy cloth bucket hat and knee high rubber boots shoveled mulch around the pepper plants in a small garden plot jutting off the side of the detention center. He chatted easily with members of the Hill City Master Gardeners while harvesting jalapenos, green beans and tomatoes. About half a dozen staff and gardeners crowded the plot, pulling stubborn weeds and appraising the late summer crops.
For more than a decade, the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center has offered a gardening program to its students, a partnership between the detention center and the Hill City Master Gardeners since 2007, though Hutchinson said the garden existed before she arrived at the center in 2006.
The garden is part of the center's court ordered Post-Dispositional Program, a six month alternative for certain juvenile offenders who may benefit from a local short-term treatment in a controlled setting.
Though it is bordered by a chain link fence and crowned with barbed wire, the plants inside the garden are green and flourishing in the humid early August heat. Jalapenos, green peppers, and cucumbers thrive, and tomato plants climb the tomato cages donated by one of the volunteers.
Master gardener Charlotte LaFratta said there is something inherently freeing about being in touch with the earth and out in the fresh air.
"You can put away all the other thoughts," LaFratta said. "You come away with a feeling that you've accomplished something."
Hutchinson added though it is hard to measure success, the students in the program see more early releases for good behavior, gaining community service hours and incentive to succeed.
"[The students] have had, in the past, negative experiences with education. They get a blank slate out here," Hutchinson said. "Then you get to see the true person. The kindness, the respect they have for the master gardeners, that's the success right there."
Gardening is gaining traction in other detention and correctional facilities, as well.
This spring, a unit of the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center started its own gardening club. What began as an effort from Department of Juvenile Justice therapist Sasah Baier to implement a health program, grew into a unit-wide effort, uniting the 14 residents of Unit 54 and creating a ripple effect that spread to the rest of the facility — where now multiple units have requested to start gardening efforts of their own.
Though residents started by planting seeds in plastic cups in their "greenhouse" — the unit laundry room that managed to catch a few patches of sun — by the end of the growing season they had harvested tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries, yellow squash, melons and various herbs and greens from a small 8-by-7-foot plot.
"It's been a community building activity and involved almost every department," Baier said. "It gives them a sense of comradery and collaboration. It's the first thing they ask me about in the morning."
Back at the Lynchburg detention center, Hutchinson said the benefits of these programs are two-fold. Not only does it allow the students to learn life skills — like nurturing and growing produce, prepping soil, and dispatching a stubborn weed population — they also build soft skills, working shoulder to shoulder with members of the community.
"Students who have been in trouble have difficulty interacting with adults," Hutchinson said. "Working in a positive way, side-by-side, it's a soft skill. Being able to communicate with respect, working with professionalism, these are all things that you really can't teach in a classroom."
Master gardeners and students are given the opportunity to build strong relationships outside the brick walls of the center.
Hutchinson recounted installing an irrigation system in the garden in 2013, an effort fronted by master gardener and engineer Paul Kolodny. One student took a particular interest in the project, and she said watching him and Kolodny working together was like "watching a grandfather and grandson working side-by-side."
Kolodny said the student took to the skill like "a duck to water." As Kolodny taught the student the mechanics of the irrigation system, he said the student could rattle off the information verbatim, eventually taking charge of the project.
"We talk and meanwhile they cultivate the garden," Kolodny said. "It's not a punishment, it teaches a sense of pride."
Hutchinson said they can have anywhere from one to eight students in the program at any time, and she has seen about 100 residents come through the program since she began.
The fruits — and vegetables — of their labor are sold to staff at the center, with the proceeds returning to the program, used to go on field trips and replenish equipment. It's a self-sustaining cycle, much like the skills the students take from the center — ones that can be replanted and nourished once they get back home.
"We all work together," Hutchinson said. "It warms my heart. It gives me hope that things aren't as bad as one might think."