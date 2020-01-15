Due to construction plans at Liberty University's Vines Center, the 2020 graduations of E.C. Glass and Heritage high schools are now slated to be held on the schools' campuses, Lynchburg City Schools announced late Wednesday afternoon.
Glass and Heritage decided in December to move 2020 graduation ceremonies from their on-campus facilities to the Vines Center in favor of the venue's size and convenience. This decision was controversial among school community members, as many had concerns regarding safety and inclusivity at the Vines Center.
In a Wednesday news release, LCS said the district was informed by Liberty University the Vines Center will be under construction beginning in April and unavailable to host graduation in May.
"Although we had not signed a contract, we had requested a save-the-date, which the Vines Center planner had previously confirmed," LCS said in the release.
LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards and School Board Chair Susan Morrison could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Liberty University said in a news release Wednesday the center will receive a new roof that will better match the campus architecture.
University Vice President of Major Construction Dan Deter said work on the new Vines Center roof will start this spring, but a major part of the construction will take place this summer with the goal of completing it at the same time the Liberty Arena is scheduled to open in the fall. Crews will work solely on the roof, without disturbing the interior.
— Jamey Cross
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.