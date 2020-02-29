Behind a row of display cases housing dozens of handguns, Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, haggled with a Campbell County resident over the price of a Smith & Wesson AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle.
Having already hoisted the rifle off the pyramid-shaped gun rack, they volleyed a few prices back and forth and landed on an even $600. Putting down the full amount in cash, the resident flashed his driver’s license and other paperwork, slid the gun into a box and walked away.
The entire process took about a minute.
Under a bill killed by a Virginia Senate committee last week, one that intended to ban the sale of assault-style weapons and possession of high-capacity magazines, this exchange would have been illegal. Despite that recent victory for Second Amendment activists, it was only one gun control bill of many being discussed by the newly blue capitol during the current General Assembly session.
Gun control bills approved in both houses of the General Assembly include measures allowing localities to ban certain firearms in some public places and increasing rules and restrictions around reporting lost or stolen firearms to the police, the possession and transfer of firearms for people subject to protective orders and recklessly leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm around children.
Selling from his private collection, Walker, who was elected to the House of Delegates last November, has been selling merchandise at gun shows for more than 15 years. On Saturday, he was one of the more than 135 exhibitors crammed into the old Macy’s department store in River Ridge mall.
Returning to Lynchburg after a hugely successful show in June, Showmasters Gun Shows Manager Michael Gelles said he expected an even larger turnout this weekend — estimating upwards of 6,000 people.
“Politics is a big part of it,” Gelles said. “New gun laws are bringing out the crowds.”
Annette Elliott, owner and president of Showmasters, a Blacksburg-based promotion company that runs about half of all gun shows across the state every year, said that since January, ticket sales are up 30%.
Walker called the current General Assembly session a “wake up call.”
“This is a packed house here, every table at this gun show was sold out probably a month ago ... that’s the reason people are out here, they are concerned about the future direction Virginia is going,” Walker said. “One thing that we know, and we understand, is that if we register our supporters out here, and get them to the polls, we can push back.”
Eager to connect with a voting base newly energized by the threat of statewide gun control laws, local candidates used the gun show as a platform to connect with prospective voters.
Candidates like Chris Faraldi, who was there campaigning for the Ward IV council seat in the Lynchburg City Council election on May 5.
Faraldi was canvassing at the table hosted by the Lynchburg Republican City Committee, where volunteers were registering people to vote and educating them about the upcoming elections for city council ward seats.
After more than 100 Virginia localities declared themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries in the wake of Democrats gaining majority control of the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate, Lynchburg City Council voted 5-2 in January against the proposed Second Amendment sanctuary resolution.
Faraldi said that was just “icing on the cake,” re-cementing his desire to run and hopes to gain a Republican majority on Lynchburg City Council.
“If you’re not standing up and supporting the number one way in the constitution to defend your rights, then that’s the final straw for me,” Faraldi said.
Since that Jan. 14 meeting, and the gun-control bills moving through General Assembly, Faraldi said more people are mobilizing to vote, in hopes to make their voices heard.
“It’s unfortunate that we are where we are,” Faraldi said. “But because of what’s going on in Richmond, coupled with what’s going on in [the] sanctuary movement around the commonwealth, it’s really bringing people out of the woodwork who normally wouldn’t vote in a local election.”
Wandering the labyrinth of 500 exhibit tables, crammed with everything from guns and gear, to stickers and ammo, AJ Richards stopped to give Abe Loper, a Lynchburg businessman campaigning for the Ward I Lynchburg City Council seat, a hug.
Loper was canvassing at the show with his kids, and said everyone he had spoken with was excited to share their experiences, and that he expects more people to come out and vote because the issues — like Second Amendment protections — hit so close to home.
He said though he already had plans to run when the Second Amendment sanctuary conversations arose, the 4-3 vote by city council to hold a public hearing about the issue “solidified” his ideas about what he wanted to do if elected. A vote like that, one on whether or not to hear what residents have to say, should always be unanimous, said Loper.
Richards echoed the day’s popular refrain: that Lynchburg-area residents were “getting off their butts” to vote, in large part to protect their gun rights.
“I think [Richmond] stirred the pot a little too much, and people who have been very passive are now like ‘what the heck? This could be happening in my [life]time?’” Richards said. “With all the fresh, new people coming onto the [city council] ballot, I think it’s making us very excited and invigorated. We want to be a part of this movement.”
With guns on almost everyone’s mind, across town, residents were mobilizing to take more direct action against threats to the Second Amendment.
In Campbell County, at the pavilion beside the Timbrook Public Library on Leesville Road, an unorganized militia was assembling. Cars spilled out from the Timbrook Park lot. Hunched against the wind, people in camo, tactical gear and caps, most with hefty rifles strapped across their chests, were lining up to answer the militia muster call at noon on Saturday.
More than 200 people assembled, many Campbell residents, but some coming from as far as Chesapeake to take notes on how to spread the effort across the state. Among them were Campbell County Board of Supervisors members Matt Cline, Charlie Watts and Steve Shockley. Cline plans to present a resolution to the board at its Tuesday night meeting, one officially recognizing a militia in the county.
Wes Gardner, spokesperson for the Campbell County militia effort, said he hopes the militia — under the auspice of the sheriff, and with backing from the board of supervisors — could act as a response team for different county emergencies, like natural disasters, and as a “deterrent” in the case of the state trying to seize their guns.
“It’s been said that the sanctuaries are more symbolic,” Gardner said. “[The militia muster call] moved us further from symbolic, and closer to giving these resolutions teeth.”
Stressing the importance of a peaceful gathering, Gardner said Saturday’s participants are not “right wing extremists.”
“These are normal, everyday people. And they are worried about the way that the country, and the way that the state, especially, is going,” Gardner said. “They don’t want to have their voices falling on deaf ears.”
Lynchburg City Councilman Jeff Helgeson, who is running for reelection in Ward III, expressed a similar sentiment in a phone interview with The News & Advance on Friday. After the Second Amendment Sanctuary public hearing drew almost 1,000 people, and lasted for six hours, many in support of the sanctuary, Helgeson said that council “brushed it off.”
“They ignored it, ignored them, ignored voices that asked for council to protect their constitutional rights,” Helgeson said. “In past years, I think a lot of people have done their own thing, or haven’t voted … this is serious, it’s time to get registered, vote and say enough of this silliness.”
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
