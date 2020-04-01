Every spring Lynchburg Grows launches its Community Supported Agriculture program, which gives members a weekly box of fresh veggies grown on the farm at 1339 Englewood St.
This year, due to the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the nonprofit farm has seen an uptick in members as usual grocery-store shoppers are looking to distance themselves from larger groups and produce that has been handled by multiple workers.
CSA Manager Jennifer Porter said the option of a CSA is healthier than picking up produce from the grocery store because it goes straight from the farm into the hands of the consumer.
“It’s not being handled by so many people, but if you go to the grocery store, there’s a farmer, a packer, a truck driver, warehouse workers…there are so many spots it's getting touched and processed,” she said.
Cars began lining up at the farm around 10 a.m. Wednesday where farm workers, who grew the produce themselves, placed a 10-pound box in the back of members’ cars.
During any other year, members would park and go onto farm property to choose produce for their CSA box from the farm's packing shed; but in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, new safety measures have been implemented.
Porter said the farm can provide enough food to about 115 families through mid-December. Although the program reaches that number within the first month of April, she had 22 new families sign up in the 24 hours between midday Tuesday and Wednesday.
There are still about 20 spots left in the program.
Porter said a CSA is a way for people to support the farm and its mission and get something in return, which includes a share of the harvest each week.
The CSA ranges in price depending on several factors but costs nothing for scholarship members and up to $22.50 per week for full-share boxes.
Eileen Paitsel, a first-time CSA scholarship member this year, was about to pick up her box on Wednesday morning and said she was excited to see what she received for the week.
At 60 years old and with a disability, Paitsel said sometimes it can be hard to get access to food and must rely on friends to help her.
“I’m grateful for what I get from different people and this will help me a great deal because it’s fresh vegetables,” she said. “It’s one of the greatest things, especially being a senior citizen.”
She thinks the CSA will help, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, for people who want fresh and local food.
“It’s one of the things people should be aware of,” she said. “People are helping each other. It’s a program that can help a lot of people.”
Shelley Blades, executive director of Lynchburg Grows, said farm workers always take precautions while handling food but are no longer washing the produce like they normally would. Instead, they are giving instructions to the customers on how to wash it at home.
“It goes straight from the greenhouse into a secured bag and into their house,” she said. “We are continuing to sanitize and making sure we are protected so we can protect the community as well.”
She said right now people are looking to help their community and want to support the local economy.
“This is one way they can do that,” she said. “They are benefiting the local economy as well as themselves. Everything is minimally handled, it’s all organic and they can see the people who harvested their food.”
Alaya Sexton has been a CSA member for eight years and has enjoyed watching it grow into the bountiful and diverse program it is today.
“Being part of community-supported agriculture is aligned with my core beliefs as I feel there is not a more powerful choice you can make to support your local growers and producers and local economy,” she said.
She said she has been looking forward to the start of the CSA since the moment Lynchburg Grows closed down for the pandemic.
“As the pandemic escalates, having access to fresh, local produce, will be an even brighter spot than it already is for our family,” she said. “I get excited about what will be in my box every week, and when it is available, I’ll buy extra produce.”
Porter said boxes include items like carrots, beets, lettuce, kale, and swiss chard.
“This is a way for everything that is growing on the farm to have a home to go to and the money helps us pay for bills and seeds so we can do donations,” she said.
Lynchburg Grows usually donates food to area organizations but has doubled and maybe even tripled those efforts in the last two weeks donating a total of 360 pounds to nonprofits like Community Access Network, Rush Homes, Miriam’s House, Salvation Army and Lynchburg Daily Bread, Porter said.
The farm also has partnered with The Gate Ministries, a coalition of 10 pastors from various churches, to supply produce to be delivered to 50 families in their homes.
