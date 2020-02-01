Days leading up to President Donald Trump's 2020 State of the Union, a Lynchburg group on Saturday held its own local address on the city labeled “We the People.”
The event, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jubilee Family Development Center at 1512 Florida Ave., was hosted by Nicholas George, founder of The Listening. It was the second part of an earlier “We the People” event held Jan. 24 at Speakertree Records & Vinyl Café in the format of an open-mic where 50 people attended.
The Listening is a platform for artistic communication and for forming connections outside the nomenclatures of race, gender, political or faith-based affiliation or sexual orientation.
George said he believes the performing arts can be used as a transformative resource.
Saturday’s event was what George called a “story circle,” which he intended to be more intimate than an open-mic setting.
About 25 people sat in a circle to address topics including race, gender, their city and communities, hunger and safety.
“This city is small but very diverse, everyone’s truth is their own,” Sarah Fleet, of The Listening, said. “We will ask some questions that might make you uncomfortable.”
George said Saturday’s event was intended to be less about performance and more about community-building.
“We can build more empathy and understanding coming together as a community. We are not offering advice, we’re not consoling, we’re gonna let that sit,” he said. “We’re gonna own that. You have two minutes to just be and then afterwards we will talk about what affected us.”
His hope for the evening was to bring people together who wouldn’t typically share the same space. He hopes through this series they will learn more about each other and their communities.
“We want to dig deeper and explore what makes us community members,” he said. “I hope that we understand the diverse personality that makes up our community. That Lynchburg doesn’t look one way, and as we do more work together to make Lynchburg better, we should also do that work to understand Lynchburg.”
Larry Taylor said he feels like the human race in America has come a long way.
“We love one another, we can walk the streets with one another, eat with one another, we love one another,” he said.
Taylor’s wife, Ruth, said the world would be a much better place if people would learn to love one another.
“It hurts me when people go around acting like they’re more than everybody else, that’s dangerous and we shouldn’t be like that, when we see our neighbors we should love one another,” she said. “Why are you acting in an ugly manner? If you’ve got a problem with someone straighten it out. I should be able to love you. I don’t care what color you are, whether you’re white or pink, gray or yellow. I love peace and I want everyone to be happy.”
When the question was raised about when participants realized their race or gender, Owen Cardwell, a local Civil Rights advocate, said he realized he was black when on Jan. 29, 1962, the day he integrated into E.C. Glass High School.
Charese Chambers said she wishes people would be more seen.
“I think people are naturally selfish and have that survival mentality,” she said. “People can’t express a state of helping people thrive. If we interacted in a way of community, we could find more resolutions.”
Sterling Wilder, executive director of Jubilee and a member of Lynchburg City Council, said he was excited to partner with George, adding all local nonprofits are stronger together and need to pull resources together when they can.
Jubilee serves at-risk youth in the area and offers programs and services to help develop academic and social skills.
“[George] is an up and coming young man in our community and I’m excited to work with him and bring a new voice to Jubilee,” Wilder said. “We don’t have many spoken word events and this allows our community to get more exposure to what we’re doing here. He brings a unique voice to our community and is another outlet for people to hear. He has powerful words to say.”
Wilder said he is favorable to structured and helpful dialogue in coming up with solutions.
“I don’t like arguing. I want constructive comments that we can listen to each other and see what we can do collectively to bring change to our community,” he said. “I want to do all that I can to bring about change and unite forces together.”
Wilder thinks it is more comfortable for people to talk openly in a small group setting rather than a room full of 1,000 people.
“I think the main thing is to have a healthy dialogue and exchange conversations so we can come up with solutions,” he said. “As a leader I always want to hear suggestions about what we can do to make our community a better place.”
