The City of Lynchburg on Tuesday urged residents to complete the 2020 U.S. Census.
Residents should have received an invitation to complete the census, along with a census ID, in the mail. The census can be completed online at www.2020census.gov, by phone at (844) 330-2020 or by mail, without having to meet a census taker, the city said.
"Now, more than ever, it is important that the City of Lynchburg has a complete count for federal and state funding opportunities," the city said in a news release, noting that school lunch funding, highway plans, public transit and other services are impacted by the census, which is taken every 10 years.
From April 29 through May 1, the U.S. Census Bureau will count homeless people in shelters, soup kitchens and elsewhere. From April 16 through June 19, census takers will work with administrators at colleges, senior centers, prisons and other places with large groups of people. From May 27 through Aug. 14, census takers will interview homes of residents who haven't already responded to the 2020 census.
