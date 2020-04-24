April 2020 has been the busiest month in Lynchburg Daily Bread’s 38-year history.
Tracy Dixon, executive director of Daily Bread, said the kitchen is anticipated to have served 8,500 meals this month alone – nearly 2,000 more than its 2019 monthly average of 6,558.
Before the coronavirus pandemic left many people with pay cuts or out of a job completely, Dixon said they were serving around 300 people daily. Now, that number is closer to 500.
But, they’re not alone — food pantries and kitchens across the city are seeing the same trend. As the demand for service increases, volunteers are adjusting their operations to serve more people while still adhering to health and hygiene recommendations.
Abena Foreman-Trice, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank spokesperson, said the food bank distributed 400,000 more pounds of food in March 2020 than it did in March 2019 as the need for food has grown. Distribution in some areas has more than tripled, she said.
Foreman-Trice said 94% of the food bank's 205 partner pantries in its entire service area are still operating through the pandemic. The Lynchburg area -- which includes the city and Nelson, Campbell, Bedford, Appomattox and Amherst counties -- has seen only two of its 48 partner pantries temporarily close due to lack of volunteers.
Dixon said the freezers at Daily Bread were bare two weeks ago. So, she turned to the community for help – posting on Facebook and on the nonprofit’s website that they were desperate for donations.
“We put that call out and the community really stepped up,” Dixon said.
On Friday, lunch was sponsored by Impact Living Services, a Forest nonprofit serving at-risk children and their families. Impact Living Services brought in 300 Subway sandwiches and bags of chips to be distributed to those in need. Dixon said the donation gave the kitchen volunteers a much-needed break.
“We’ve been able to catch our breath and prep more for the weekend,” Dixon said.
In addition to sponsored meals, Dixon said the kitchen is receiving food donations from area churches and grocery stores.
Park View Community Mission spokesperson Earl Larkin said before the pandemic the self-service pantry was seeing an average of 700 families a month. While the number of families served in April decreased slightly – probably due to people being unable to leave their homes or being unsure if the pantry was open, Larkin said – the pantry has received 140 new families in the past four weeks.
“We would typically grow by a handful of families in a month, so that increase is really significant,” Larkin said.
Park View is open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday and Saturday. Last week, on April 16 and 18, Larkin said the pantry served 200 families.
Amid the pandemic, Larkin said, federal regulations have been relaxed so food is available at the city’s 18 pantries with no income restrictions.
Kris Shabestar, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg, said her agency has added close to 90 people to the meal delivery routes since March. At the end of January, Shabestar said the program was serving 379 people. Friday, they served 471.
Shabestar said the program has added new delivery routes in order to meet the need.
In order to keep up with the increase in customers, Dixon said the kitchen has been more flexible with its hours of operation. The kitchen offers lunch every day of the year, typically from around 10:50 a.m. until 12:20 p.m.
Now, to help customers comply with social distancing, Dixon said the start handing out lunches as soon as there are more than three or four people waiting outside.
Food is only available to-go – a change from the cafeteria-style service the kitchen offered before – and volunteers are wearing face masks and their normal gloves while they work.
Dixon said Daily Bread saw a decrease of about 100 volunteers as many of them were retirees and did not feel comfortable coming out during the pandemic. Larkin said Park View experienced a similar decrease in volunteers, but high school and college students have stepped up to fill that gap.
Park View has also shifted operations significantly, going from a self-service, shopping cart experience to offer pre-packaged boxes for pickup, Larkin said.
In order to help pantries across the area deal with the loss of volunteers and the increase in customers, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is supplying pantries with pre-packed food boxes, so the burden on volunteers is eased.
Foreman-Trice said the food bank is making efforts to educate those in need, especially those who are experiencing this need for the first time.
"We are here for the communities in this time of need," Foreman-Trice said. "We're still operating and they can come to us."
Meals on Wheels has collaborated with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to provide pantry items to its recipients, Shabestar said. She said community members have stepped up to take on delivery routes and deliver food as the demand has increased.
"I've been so overwhelmed with the amount of community support," Shabester said. "We are continuing to meet the need, with the help of this community."
