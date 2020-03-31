A Lynchburg firefighter has tested positive for the coronavirus, and eight firefighters have been quarantined out of an abundance of caution, chief Greg Wormser announced Tuesday.
The diagnosis marks the first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, among the ranks of the city’s public safety employees.
The firefighter, a man in his 30s, is now in quarantine at home and is resting comfortably. Officials said it was still unclear when and how he contracted the virus.
In an abruptly scheduled press conference, Wormser said the firefighter was last at work “early last week” and had not been in contact with any patients in the community during that time. He received a positive test result Tuesday.
According to deputy city manager Reid Wodicka, the firefighter is the only city employee who has tested positive for the virus.
Eight firefighters who worked alongside him at Fire Station 1, which is located on Clay Street, have been quarantined as a precaution. None are currently showing any symptoms of the disease, Wormser said.
The downtown station has been closed for a deep cleaning and is expected to reopen later in the week. Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles located at the station were cleaned Tuesday and reassigned to other stations.
“We want the public to know that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure their safety and the safety of our employees,” Wormser said. “They can continue to count on the Lynchburg Fire Department to provide the very best care possible.”
Wormser said the department currently has the necessary amount of protective equipment, such as gloves, gowns, masks and face shields. But he warned the stockpile was limited and may not be quickly replenished due to a nationwide shortage of gear.
Wormser said there were no plans to test firefighters who have not shown symptoms of the disease. The department is made up of nearly 160 uniformed personnel.
The Virginia Department of Health reported there were five cases of COVID-19 in Lynchburg on Tuesday morning. Statewide, 1,250 have contracted the disease and 27 have died.
“It's clear now I think to everyone, or should be clear, that the virus is here,” Dr. Kerry Gateley, the director of the Central Virginia Health District, said at the news conference.
Gateley urged residents to stay at home, practice social distancing and regularly wash their hands. He noted carriers of the virus could be contagious without showing any symptoms.
“You can be exposed without ever knowing where you got the virus from,” Gateley said. “So, it's time for us to be careful all the time.”
