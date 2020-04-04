As the coronavirus threatens to sideline large numbers of firefighters, the Lynchburg Fire Department is taking steps to limit the number of first responders working at each of the city’s eight fire stations to help slow the spread of the disease among its ranks.
The move comes just four days after a Lynchburg firefighter tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Two other firefighters suspected of having the disease are awaiting test results and another 23 are in quarantine as a precaution, according to Fire Chief Greg Wormser.
To allow firefighters to practice social distancing while on duty, the number of firefighters working inside a station has been capped at seven, Wormser said. Previously, up to about a dozen people could be working at a station.
“We’ve moved resources around to try to keep, to the best of our ability, the numbers of firefighters in one station to a minimum,” Wormser said.
With a sixth of the department already confined to their homes, Wormser said the department is also considering changing the duration of shifts to keep each station staffed with enough firefighters.
Currently, firefighters work a 24-hour shift once every three days. Wormser said that could change to a 48-hour shift once every three days or a 24-hour shift once every two days depending on the circumstances.
“Whichever model we use will be purely dependent on the number of people that are available,” Wormser said. “So, I can't say for sure if we’ll use one model over another because we're not at that point. But we have plans in place.”
Last week, the department closed two fire stations for cleaning after firefighters working at the facilities underwent testing for COVID-19.
Station 1, which is located on Clay Street, reopened Friday. Station 3 on Fort Avenue is still closed and its emergency vehicles have been reassigned to other stations.
Wormser said the temporary disruptions are not expected to hinder the department’s ability to respond to emergencies.
“I want the public to be assured that we will provide them the best service that we can every single day,” Wormser said. “We have a very resilient workforce that is incredibly talented, highly skilled and ready to answer the call to come back to work, day and night.”
Jamie Maxwell, a master firefighter and the president of the Lynchburg Firefighters Association, said the department is up to the challenge. When more than two dozen firefighters entered quarantine last week, each of their positions were quickly filled by off-duty firefighters who volunteered to replace them.
Still, firefighters are acutely aware of the risks they face.
“We do this stuff for a living,” Maxwell said. “But I don’t want to take the virus home to my kids or my wife. You start to have — I’m not going to lie to you — some reservations. Now, we’re still going to do our job 110% because that’s what we do.”
On Thursday, firefighters began wearing personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves, when responding to all medical emergencies. Before the change, first responders only used the gear when caring for patients suspected of having the disease.
Wormser said the department is receiving weekly shipments of protective equipment and that its current stockpile of gear is not expected to run out.
“The shipments are limited but it’s enough to keep us moving,” he said.
City Manager Bonnie Svrcek, who has helped coordinate the city’s response to the pandemic, is holding regular meetings with Wormser and other local public safety officials.
In an interview, Svrcek praised the fire department’s quick response to the evolving crisis and called on the public to stay at home, practice proper hygiene and to only call 911 in an emergency to protect the city’s first responders.
“Their line of work is as challenging as any of our healthcare workers out there throughout the city and frankly, throughout the world,” she said. “I have full faith and trust in all of our first responders.”
