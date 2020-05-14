Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Lynchburg's Department of Water has extend its suspension of all water service cutoffs for non-payment until further notice.
"The City of Lynchburg is committed to helping customers who are currently facing financial hardships during this COVID-19 pandemic," a statement released by the city Thursday read.
Customers having trouble paying their water bills should call (434) 455-3840.
Customers are asked keep their accounts current. Residents may mail payments, pay online by downloading the city's mobile app at lynchburg.gov/apps, pay via the city's website at lynchburgva.gov or drop their payment (check or money order only) in the dropbox located in front of City Hall, located at 900 Church Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.