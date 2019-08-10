Having graduated several participants after a two-year pilot, the Lynchburg Adult Drug Court docket will be growing, changing and seeking additional funding from the state.
Over the past two years, people have started the program by pleading guilty to a probation violation — typically the result of using drugs — in Lynchburg Circuit Court. Instead of serving additional jail time, they agree to a closely monitored, long-term regimen of check-ins and therapy facilitated by the court and other partners in the community.
In 2018, there were 37 adult drug treatment court dockets in Virginia. They seek to fight addiction by using the courts to encourage and facilitate recovery, rather than simply punish continued drug use. The Lynchburg docket started in March 2017, with attorneys, service providers, court officials and other criminal justice officials agreeing to make it work without funding for two years to see if the program would be worthwhile to continue.
It was the first drug court docket to set up in the 24th Judicial District - which consists of Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson. Since then, Bedford County has started a family drug court docket and Nelson County officials have discussed a drug court docket.
Now, after 24 people have been accepted into the program, five have graduated. Four of those participants, their families and the drug court facilitators celebrated at a graduation ceremony Wednesday at Lynchburg City Hall. As of July, 14 people have been removed from the program because of noncompliance and two have withdrawn themselves.
Wednesday, Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge Ed Burnette congratulated them, dismissed their probation violations, removed them from probation and embraced them in a hug. It might be unusual for a typical courtroom hearing, but the applause and closeness is a bit more familiar two Wednesdays a month, when the drug court docket is held in Lynchburg Circuit Court.
State analysis has found it typically takes drug court participants about 19 months to graduate — but only about 44 percent of participants graduate at all.
Donnie Ward graduated in Lynchburg after eight months without a single sanction. Sanctions can be imposed when participants repeatedly test positive for drugs or miss too many appointments. But Ward said he was at an advantage, committing to stop using for more than five months before he started the drug court program.
“I actually didn’t know what I was getting into,” he said. “I made a decision that I was tired of the lifestyle … and that I knew if I wanted something different, I was going to have to do something different.”
Though he said sticking with the program was a challenge, the outcome is worth it — for his family and for himself.
Tru Allah said when he started the program last spring, he didn’t think of himself as an addict because he was using marijuana.
“Once I tried to quit and I saw how hard it was to quit, that’s when I realized I’m an addict,” he said.
While in the program, Allah said listening to other participants’ stories was a motivator for him to succeed. One of the four graduates on Wednesday, he agreed with Burnette’s analogy of the drug court team being a “GPS” in giving participants turn-by-turn directions in their recovery journey. Having professionals lending their expertise, Allah said, changed his perspective and helped hone his focus on priorities in life.
“This [feels] better than getting my GED,” he said. “… Not only for myself, but for my family, too.”
Getting sober has paved the way for him to open his Madison Heights business, Tru-Sun and Dreamers Cuts and Clothing, he said.
Having seen these success stories, the Lynchburg drug court advisory committee met in March and unanimously agreed to continue the program and seek state funding to expand it, according to Burnette. Up to $65,000 is available for the program on the state level, and he said the Lynchburg team has applied for the full amount, which would be paid on a quarterly reimbursement basis over fiscal year 2020.
The city of Lynchburg allocated a total of $50,000 over the previous two fiscal years in its budget toward the program, but Burnette said that money wasn’t spent for the two-year pilot and instead will be used as seed money as the program expands.
Besides people facing a probation violation, the docket also will include people facing charges of felony drug possession or felony larceny charges, if law enforcement has determined the larceny traced back to an underlying drug issue. Burnette said they’ll also expand the self-imposed limit of 12 participants up to 20 — a “manageable” number on top of the court’s already busy docket.
“By opening this up to all felony drug possession charges, that is going to significantly increase the pool of potential participants,” he said.
Accompanying growth will be a larger workload, and that’s where the extra funding will come in. A large chunk of the program’s money will be dedicated to a drug court coordinator position — a full-time city position that will be stationed in the courthouse. Burnette said the drug court team hopes to hire the facilitator by the end of the year.
That person will evaluate candidates, handle scheduling, supervise participants who aren’t on probation and serve as an advocate in the community, he said.
They’ll take a sizable chunk of work currently done by Lydia Baber, senior probation and parole officer, who has monitored all the drug court participants over the past two years from District 13 Probation and Parole alongside her regular supervisory duties at that office.
She said her role has to be limited to supervising 10 people at a time because of her workload. Over the course of the program, she said she’s seen people’s mindset shift to one of accepting responsibility and determination to finish it out.
Besides money going toward the new coordinator position, additional funding would pay for drug testing (currently paid for by District 13 Probation and Parole in Lynchburg), could pay for bus passes, small gift certificates to use as incentives and possibly a small amount toward services participants might need like counseling.
“The expansion of Medicaid has helped a lot in this area — so that we have a lot of people that wouldn’t qualify for the substance abuse counseling services that they’re getting now through Horizon Behavioral Health,” Burnette said. “… That’s been a great help to a number of our participants."
Rhonda Turner, who keeps track of participants’ compliance from a treatment standpoint through Horizon Behavioral Health, said Horizon had offered a year of treatment on a sliding scale for anyone without insurance. Medicaid expansion kicked in when that year ended, and she said a number of participants enrolled.
Whatever type of treatment someone might need, Turner said it’s a facet of the program where she sees them adapt to change and find solace in their meetings and group sessions.
The past two years have been a learning experience for the drug court team, working in a growing subsection within the judicial system that is, by necessity, a model of community collaboration.
Burnette said they’ve learned to be more effective with sanctions and rewards and are better at knowing what to do when people relapse to get them back on track, “but not totally discourage them.”
“It has not been without its frustration,” he said. “… But you’re changing lives and it’s very rewarding and gratifying when it’s successful.”