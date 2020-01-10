Lynchburg Public Works started clearing out the last piney traces of the holidays from city streets Friday.
Christmas trees make for a slightly different trash haul than usual for the residential pickup crew, but at least “it makes the trucks smell real pretty,” laughed crew lead Damon Burford.
Areas of the city with trash collection on Mondays and Tuesdays had their trees collected Friday, while areas with trash collection on Wednesdays and Thursdays will have their trees collected next Friday.
Workers are coming in on Fridays they usually have off to collect the trees — they typically work 10-hour shifts Monday through Thursday.
Burford, who’s been at Public Works for almost 17 years, said a few residences will hold onto their trees until June or so, when the trees are falling apart and harder to load onto trucks.
And the huge Christmas trees are usually taken up next weekend, when crews drive through the Boonsboro neighborhoods.
Jeremy Kline, refuse and recycling supervisor for the department, said workers are trying to engage residents they run into while they’re out. The department has proposed a single 90-gallon garbage can option for residents — an industry standard, according to Kline — and limiting the size and monthly pickup timeframe of brush and bulk collection.
“That way we can be as efficient as we can with the city resources to make sure we’re getting everything picked up, because right now we’re more reactive than proactive,” he said.
Once the trees have been collected, Kline said they’re dumped in with other brush that’s been collected and eventually turned into compost by a vendor who comes to the Concord Turnpike Convenience Center.
“What we’re trying to do is keep the loads as clean as we can with just the organic material,” he said.
Some sturdy Christmas tree wood might turn into baseboard for the convenience center office — part of a repurposing project Kline started to spruce up the space.
Residents can drop off their Christmas trees at locations within Miller Park, Riverside Park, Peaks View Park and at city recycling centers other than the River Ridge mall and Village Court Shopping Center up until Jan. 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.