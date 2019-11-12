Moving to a monthly billing cycle and increasing rates paid by residents for trash removal and recycling collection were among recommendations presented to City Council Tuesday evening in a report on how to improve solid waste services in the city.
The report, presented by Public Works Department Director Gaynelle Hart and consultant SCS Engineers, outlined several potential changes to help make solid waste collection in the city more efficient and financially sustainable.
Hart said the department is considering changes including monthly billing rather than annual billing, larger trash bins, creating brush and bulk collection schedules, and making recycling operations a part of public works rather than the current process of contracting recycling out to Sonoco Recycling.
SCS Engineers Financial Expert Vita Quinn recommended Lynchburg’s solid waste operations could become self-sufficient if customers were billed monthly. Monthly rates would increase over a 10-year period, Quinn said, making solid waste operations financially sustaining.
Currently, solid waste operations are functioning at a deficit, drawing $2.1 million annually from the city’s general fund, a pool of money available to fund city projects and initiatives.
“We are currently operating in a deficit,” at-large council member Beau Wright said. “The taxpayers are picking up the tab no matter if they’re paying for the decal or not.”
Lynchburg residents using city trash collection services pay $110 a year for a decal on 32-gallon or 64-gallon bins, which amounts to $9.17 a month when broken down over 12 months.
The current and projected monthly rate is one of the lowest compared to similar cities near Lynchburg, Quinn said.
For example, Harrisonburg charges $25 a month for solid waste services and Blacksburg charges $23.42 a month.
Quinn said SCS Engineers recommends the city “switch to a monthly billing system in order to capture the revenue of more customers that the City is already serving.”
The consulting firm recommended a 30% increase in FY 2020 to the proposed monthly billing plan, which would bring solid waste services to $11.92 – the biggest increase in the plan. By 2029, monthly trash collection would be $24.04.
SCS Engineers also recommended Lynchburg allocate $300,000 in capital improvement funds annually for public works to purchase vehicles with a mechanical arm rather than the manual bin-emptying process currently in place.
The report also found city trash services have about 14,000 customers, but Quinn said there is potential for the city to increase service to 21,000 customers.
Hart said public works also is considering closing another under-performing recycling site. A site on Linkhorne Road closed in September because the property owner of the nearby shopping center needed more parking space.
She added conducting a study on trash pickup routes could help efficiency and safety, as trucks sometimes have to reverse down residential streets.
Counci member Randy Nelson said a public hearing should be scheduled to allow residents to comment on a proposed plan.
City Council did not take action on the report and recommendations on Tuesday.
“This is probably too big of an item to decide tonight,” Councilmember Turner Perrow said.
Council will revisit the report and recommendations sometime in January, said City Manager Bonnie Svrcek.
