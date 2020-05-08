Lynchburg City Schools will hold a virtual graduation on May 31, division staff announced to the school board at its Thursday meeting.
Commencement ceremonies for the division’s two high schools were previously scheduled for the morning and evening of May 31 at City Stadium. Following Gov. Ralph Northam's order to close Virginia’s K-12 schools and avoid large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation plans were reconsidered.
“We know this isn’t what you expected, but that’s alright, we’re going to make the best of this,” LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said.
Graduates from E.C. Glass and Heritage high schools, Fort Hill Community School, the Empowerment Academy and the LAUREL school will be recognized in a virtual ceremony that will include traditional speeches, graduation music and the recognition of each graduating student.
The ceremony will be streamed live on the division’s website and posted online for parents, students and family members to rewatch.
Sarada Hester, counseling director at Heritage High School, presented the division’s plan to the board, which includes themed weeks geared at celebrating the class of 2020 through the remainder of the month, counting down to the May 31 virtual ceremony.
The week of May 11 through 15 will be “How you inspired me as an educator” week, where teachers and staff in the division will be asked to send messages and videos to seniors, sharing how they have been inspired by the class of 2020.
For May 18 through 22, the division is asking the community to show support for the graduating seniors during “Your community is a part of your village” week. And, leading up to graduation day, May 25 through 29 will be “Senior Week,” during which students will be able to take socially-distanced cap and gown photos and participate in virtual awards ceremonies.
Students will be able to physically receive their diplomas during the week of June 1 through 5, drive-through style. During that time, Hester said, students are welcomed to decorate their cars and continue the celebration as they drive to receive their diplomas.
Hester said she hopes these efforts will make seniors feel recognized by the division’s staff and the Lynchburg community as they celebrate their achievement.
Board chairwoman Susan Morrison read a resolution recognizing the LCS graduating class of 2020 and urging the Lynchburg community to celebrate them by displaying the colors of blue and orange during the week of May 18 through 22.
“Be it resolved that the Lynchburg City School Board expresses appreciation and encouragement to all Lynchburg City Schools 2020 seniors who are now a part of the Lynchburg City Schools legacy and history,” the resolution read.
Each board member voted in favor of adopting the resolution with enthusiasm.
The next school board work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. on May 19, and the next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on June 2. Both will be held virtually and streamed on YouTube.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.