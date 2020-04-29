A Lynchburg City Schools staff member reported they tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a news release from the division late Tuesday.
The release said the employee was working in the Linkhorne Middle School command center and is now in isolation. The division said this is the first LCS staff member to test positive for the virus.
Staff working from the division’s four command centers have been responsible for preparing and distributing meals and student learning packets.
The Linkhorne Middle School command center will be shut down, as a precaution, but operations will be moved to E.C. Glass High School and all students still will receive meals as previously scheduled.
According to the release, the division consulted with the Virginia Department of Health, reviewed all interactions the staff member had and will take “appropriate measures” with staff members in contact with the individual.
LCS staff members have been following social distancing guidelines since the start of the pandemic, the release said. The division will continue operating out of its three remaining command centers: Dunbar Middle School, and E.C. Glass and Heritage high schools.
