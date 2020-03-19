Lynchburg City Schools delivered more than 2,000 meals to students on Wednesday, the school system announced.
The school system is delivering meals to all students regardless of income. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all Virginia K-12 schools to shut down for two weeks as of this past Monday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"Rest assured that any food not handed out to students is not being wasted! We want to serve everyone who needs to be served, and we have meals for every child. At the end of the meal delivery route, any extra meals are stored appropriately and can be served again the next day. New meals are being prepared daily," the school system said in an update published online.
The school system also asked meal recipients to be patient, as delivery route times can vary based on how many students show up at each bus stop, and educational packets also will be distributed at the stops.
For delivery times and stop locations, see this online meal delivery map. For more information, see the school system's website, www.lcsedu.net.
