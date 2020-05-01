Not all heroes wear capes — some wear aprons. Lynchburg City Schools celebrated national School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, recognizing the school nutrition staff members who have continued to prepare and deliver breakfast and lunch to students during the school closure. Since schools were ordered to close in March amid the pandemic, LCS nutrition staff has served more than 95,000 meals to children across the city. On average, LCS serves meals to about 2,400 children on the Monday, Wednesday and Friday delivery days. LCS administrators surprised nutrition staff with thank-you cards and flowers in hanging baskets Friday.
Lynchburg City Schools celebrates School Lunch Hero Day
