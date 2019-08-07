Lynchburg City Schools has hired a replacement for former Chief Financial Officer Anthony Beckles who resigned June 4. According to a news release issued Tuesday night, Kimberly Lukanich, assistant director of finance, is the new chief financial officer for the school system.
Lukanich has worked for LCS for 13 years, most recently as assistant director of finance which required her to maintain the general ledger, serve as primary contact for audits and prepare monthly financial reports for the school board.
"Kim Lukanich is highly respected among her colleagues in the Finance Department and around LCS," Superintendent Crystal Edwards said in the news release.
Prior to joining LCS she was an Amherst County 911 dispatcher and an accountant for local businesses. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration from Radford University in 1993, with a major in accounting and a minor in mathematics.
LCS also announced in the news release the hiring of Roland T. Coleman as the division's new director of curriculum and instruction and Twila Burns as an assistant principal for Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation.