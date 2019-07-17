The Lynchburg City School Board is considering making changes to its public participation at school board meetings policy.
The board discussed the possible changes to the policy at its board meeting Tuesday evening.
One major change in the policy could be how often people can address the board on a particular topic as well as how a board member can discuss a topic raised by the public during a meeting.
The possible addition to the policy states: "Once the school board has heard a presentation twice from an individual or organization on a particular subject, the individual or organization may not make another presentation on the same subject within three months of the second presentation, except by a majority vote of the members of the school board present and voting."
Currently, people can address the board during the public comments portion of the meeting as an individual or group at every meeting, even if discussing the same subject.
School board member Robert Brennan, who is a member of the governance policy work group that reviewed the policy and suggested the changes, said the public comments period is restricted to 30 minutes and "from a business meeting point of view of the agenda when we have people coming and making their point again and again, it takes up time other people could actually be speaking too."
Board member Atul Gupta expressed concerns on the possible change.
"This is a taxpayer-funded operation. They have the right to speak whenever they want on whatever topic they want," Gupta said.
Gupta said he reviewed the public comments policies of other boards, such as Fairfax County Public Schools and Virginia Beach City Public Schools, and found that none of those boards have a similar provision.
"To me, it's pretty draconian," he said.
Megan Rhyne, the executive director of Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) doesn't require a public comment period, but most school boards "do so out of tradition and in acknowledgment that the public is going to want an opportunity to speak on issues that impact them."
"They could have a meeting with no public comment period. They wouldn't be violating FOIA or anybody's rights. The trick is when they do open a public comment period, whatever rules they put in place are supposed to be content-neutral, and they're supposed to be administered evenly," Rhyne said.
The Virginia Coalition for Open Government is a nonprofit that promotes "expanded access to government records, meetings and other proceedings at the state and local level," according to its website.
Rhyne said she has not seen a "similar provision to my immediate recollection" of a board only allowing people to speak on a particular subject twice and then having to wait three months to speak again about the same topic.
"I can't say with any certainty that no similar provision exists within other localities, but they haven't been brought to my attention," Rhyne said.
School board member Michael Nilles said the possible change could be "to try to keep the business meeting efficient and focused and on task."
"Individuals certainly can approach board members by email, phone calls, letters. It's not like this is the only venue for comments from the public to the board. I don't consider it draconian," Nilles said.
School board member Kimberly Sinha said although they recognize the issues that are brought to the board are important, the board has to prioritize its work.
"We're all volunteers. Staff of the school district has only so much available resources to help us out. I think we need to manage expectations, if you will, of what the public can expect. It can be month after month, and it is important, but it may not in terms of prioritization of things make it on the list," Sinha said.
Gupta said he understands prioritization, but the board's "business is on behalf of the public," and it is the "voice of those stakeholders."
"If somebody's coming week after week, does it give us pause as to why? ... What will escalate it to a point where we say, 'Yes, it is a priority'?" Gupta said.
Rhyne said having a provision like this "sends a negative message to citizens" that the board is "not interested in any kind of change or new argument that someone might have."
"Citizens, like lawmakers, have to make up their minds too, and just because you've spoken twice doesn't mean you have the exact same thing to say," she said.
Lynchburg resident Robert Flood has gone before the board during the public comment period of the past five regular meetings to talk about the division's volunteer policy.
Flood said he thought the school board would "open up and see the light a little better, but it seems like they want to stonewall and not answer the questions we ask."
School board member James Coleman, who is a member of the governance policy work group that suggested the changes, said he wants the board to be "viewed as proactive or in place to respond to persons with the best possible solution, which is best for kids and that we not be perceived as ignoring people."
"If there's a perception that denying them time and space over three months is going to further enlarge that problem, then I'm open for consideration for thought, but you have to have a better thought than this thought," Coleman said.
Another proposed change could enable board members to discuss issues raised during public comments "by consent of a majority of the school board members present."
"If someone raises an issue that we think is important and needs to be discussed, we can refer to the chairperson and say we would like to vote on discussing that now," Brennan said.
A third possible addition to the policy could allow the board to add items brought up in public comment to future meeting agendas by a majority vote.
The school board will discuss the policy during its Virginia School Board Association retreat, which has not yet been scheduled.