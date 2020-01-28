Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek has announced her retirement, effective June 30, the city announced Tuesday.
Svrcek became city manager in 2016 following the retirement of previous city manager Kimball Payne.
Before that, she served as deputy city manager, a job for which she was hired in 1999.
"Turning the page from a 40-year career in local government is overwhelming but full of incredible memories and joy of making a difference in the four communities I have had the privilege to work in. My husband and I look forward to many more happy and healthy years in Lynchburg," Svrcek said in the news release.
When reached for comment Tuesday afternoon, former Lynchburg mayor Joan Foster was surprised by the news.
"I'm taken aback," said Foster, who served with Svrcek for her 16 years on city council. "She has done incredible things for our community. She had so much passion for her position ... all I can say is my heartfelt appreciation for all that she did for so many years."
The surprise was echoed by Ward II City Council Member Sterling Wilder, who emphasized his immense appreciation for all that Svrcek has done for the city.
Wilder said he has worked with her, through both his time on the Lynchburg City School Board and city council, for almost 20 years.
"She evaluated her life and family, and knew this was her time," Wilder said. "I wasn't expecting her to leave, but we understand and appreciate it. We're going to miss working with her on a continual basis."
Foster remembered Svrcek and Payne as a "dynamic duo," and said that through every initiative she pursued — from the Mayor's Book Club, Live Healthy Lynchburg and the poverty initiatives — Svrcek was by her side.
"She moved our city forward," Foster said. "It's going to be strange not to have her there."
At-large council member Beau Wright has been working with Svrcek since he was elected to council in May 2018, and cited infrastructure projects as major accomplishments under her leadership.
From receiving Smart Scale funding for the long-anticipated U.S. 501/221 intersection improvements to recovery in the wake of the April 2018 tornadoes and August 2018 flooding of college lake dam, "she has a lot to be proud of," Wright said.
Though Wright and other city council members only learned the news Tuesday, he said it is a much-deserved retirement after her long tenure as a civil servant.
"I'm going to miss her," said Ward I Councilwoman MaryJane Dolan. "She's going to be tough to replace."
Dolan said Svrcek met many of council's 2018 challenges head-on — like the natural disasters, appointing a new police chief, fire chief and deputy city manager.
"She met all those things with thoughtful, skilled and deliberate action," Dolan said. "She's done a great job."
Citing her open-door policy and "immense integrity," Dolan said council will have big shoes to fill in Svrcek's absence.
Though Svrcek will remain in her position through the Fiscal Year 2021 budget season, the search for a new city manager will begin in upcoming months. Wilder called the appointment of a city manager one of the most important duties of city council.
Ward IV council member Turner Perrow said it is going to be a busy spring. Amidst the budget discussions, council will "buckle down" to find the person that best fits the job. He equated it to hiring the CEO of a company, one responsible for nearly a billion dollars in capital and operational funds.
"It's arguably the most important thing that we do," Perrow said of the appointment. "I'm sorry to see [Svrcek] go, but she is choosing to do what is best for her and her family. I applaud her for all the work she has done."
Wright said they are determined that the change will not stall Lynchburg's momentum. With an "all star team" of public servants at city hall and in surrounding departments, he said the other strong leaders will keep the city moving forward.
"We can't afford to slack off," Wright said. "The needs in our community are great, and we have a lot of exciting things in the pipeline."
Wilder reiterated that Svrcek put together a support staff strong enough to keep standing without her.
"We will miss Bonnie, but she has put a great team together so we can keep moving forward," Wilder said. "Just because you're gone, it doesn't stop."
