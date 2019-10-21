Lynchburg City High School faces threat of potential shooting
A threat of a potential shooting at Lynchburg City High School is circulating around the community, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department on Monday night.
The statement said police are investigating the information thoroughly to determine its credibility, and there will be an increased uniformed presence at both city high schools on Tuesday.
The Lynchburg Police Department takes these threats very seriously, said the release, and the “utmost priority” is the safety of students, teachers and staff. If the department finds the threats to be credible, they will prosecute those involved to the “fullest extent of the law.”
Anyone with specific information about this threat or those who might be involved may contact Detective H. Blomquist at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.