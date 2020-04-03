Lynchburg City Hall will be closed to the public beginning Monday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Governor Ralph Northam’s stay at home directive, according to a news release from JoAnn Martin, with the city's communications & public engagement office.
“I’ve decided closing City Hall was the best course of action to take at this time,” said City Manager Bonnie Svrcek. “We need to reduce opportunities for exposure whenever we can for both our employees and for the public.”
Employees will continue to provide services under a minimal staffing plan adopted last week. Residents are encouraged to conduct business with the city online, by mail or telephone.
Anyone making payments to the city may do so online at www.lynchburgva.gov, by mail or using the white drop box located in front of city hall. No cash should be placed in the drop box.
State income tax returns are due by May 1. Those who need assistance in preparing their return from the commissioner of the revenue’s office will not be able to visit the office in person. Instead, call the office at (434) 455-3870 or send an email to cor@lynchburgva.gov.
— Ray Jarvis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.