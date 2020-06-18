For the first time in the 155 years since the end of the Civil War, the city of Lynchburg on Friday will formally celebrate Juneteenth — a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.
In a hastily organized special meeting Thursday, Lynchburg City Council voted 5-0 to declare June 19 a paid holiday for city employees. Two members of council, Randy Nelson and Jeff Helgeson, were not present for the vote.
The unexpected move came a day after Gov. Ralph Northam announced he would introduce legislation to make the annual celebration an official state holiday.
“It's exciting that there is finally an awareness and awakening of African-American culture and how African-American slaves were freed,” said Mayor Treney Tweedy, who called the special meeting.
Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865 — the day when formerly enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, were belatedly told by newly arrived Union troops of the Emancipation Proclamation, which took effect in 1863.
The unofficial holiday has been celebrated in the Hill City by local fraternities, sororities and civic organizations for two decades but it has never been formally recognized by city officials. The day has attracted increased recognition in the wake of recent protests of police brutality and racial injustice across the country.
“It means a whole lot that we’re finally being acknowledged and recognized for what happened to our ancestors in our past,” said Phyllistine Mosley, chair of the Juneteenth Coalition. The coalition has organized local celebrations since 2007.
The coalition has scheduled a virtual celebration this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The event, which will be streamed live from the Academy Center of the Arts, begins at 12:30 p.m. on Friday. It can be viewed at the Academy's website, academycenter.org, or on its Facebook page.
At-large council member Beau Wright said it was long past time for the city to formally acknowledge the holiday, referencing Lynchburg’s role in the institution of slavery and Jim Crow-era discrimination.
“I know that this is last minute but I still think it's the right thing for us to do, even though it's a relatively small act,” Wright said. “It doesn't excuse us from the hard work that we need to do to make Lynchburg a more equitable and just community.”
The resolution approved by council Thursday only applies to the current year. It does, however, include a clause instructing council to consider making Juneteenth a permanent holiday at a later date.
City Manager Bonnie Svrcek said most city services will be closed Friday, excluding emergency services and other departments that operate around the clock. Local courts and the city’s landfill on Concord Turnpike will remain open.
Before voting to declare Juneteenth a local holiday, council voted 5-0 to suspend the body’s rules of procedure requiring 12-hour notice before convening a special meeting.
According to city attorney Walter Erwin, council has the power to suspend its rules of procedure if a majority of the members vote in favor of such action. The rules are created for council’s convenience, he said, and do not have the effect of law.
“Everything was in order,” Erwin said.
