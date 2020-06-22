Lynchburg officials have proposed using more than $7.1 million in federal coronavirus aid to stock up on supplies to keep city employees safe through the pandemic, distribute grants to small businesses hit hard by the health crisis and boost funding for cash-strapped public schools.
The local funding is part of the $2 trillion federal pandemic rescue package signed into law in late March to help keep the economy afloat amid the economic downturn, according to city documents.
On Tuesday, Lynchburg City Council will hold a public hearing to weigh the spending proposed by the city’s Long-Term Recovery Team, a group of city officials tasked with managing the federal aid. A vote on the plan is expected at the conclusion of the hearing.
According to city documents, the recovery group has identified four broad categories to direct the federal aid. They are:
- Public Health and Safety: $2,187,798
- Continuity of Operations: $963,599
- Business and Community Support: $2,010,000
- Public Education: $2,007,444
It is unclear how city officials determined how to split the funds. Donna Witt, the city’s chief financial officer and a leading member of the recovery team, did not respond to repeated requests for comment Monday.
The federal aid comes with strict stipulations. The money can be used to pay for one-time expenses directly tied to the public health emergency only and the funds must be spent by Dec. 30.
Crucially, the aid cannot be used to make up mounting budget deficits caused by steep drops in local tax revenue, according to a memo sent by Virginia Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne to city and county executives last month.
The recovery team has proposed using the bulk of the $2.18 million for public health and safety purposes to purchase a wide range of cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and supplies to enforce social distancing, including protective barriers and floor decals.
More than $800,000 of the $2.18 million is slated to pay for two new garbage trucks used to haul brush and bulk trash. The city’s public works department has seen a spike in household waste during the course of the pandemic and has struggled to meet the growing demand, according to director Gaynelle Hart.
Under the recovery group's proposal, $963,599 in federal aid will be used to upgrade the city’s technological capacity while city buildings are closed to the public. About half of that will cover the cost of new laptops, tablets and other electronic devices for city employees forced to work remotely.
Additionally, a little more than $2 million in aid will be distributed to local small businesses forced to scale back or shut down during the pandemic.
According to city documents, the money will be provided in the form of grants to help cover the cost of business licenses. License fees are calculated based on how much income a business generates annually.
“We are hoping to assist as many small businesses as possible,” Anna Bentson, the city’s assistant director of economic development and tourism, said in an email. “We are still developing the eligibility and parameters of the program and will await Council’s direction regarding funding.”
Of the slightly more than $2 million allocated to Lynchburg City Schools, $1.4 million will cover the cost of new laptops and other equipment to allow for distance learning.
If approved by council, the laptops will be distributed to elementary school students, according to spokesperson Cindy Babb. Middle and high school students already are supplied Chromebooks through the school system.
The rest of the funds will pay for the cost of food distribution, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment for teachers and students, city documents show.
City council is scheduled to meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall. The meeting will be streamed online at Lynchburgva.gov.
