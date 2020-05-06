Hill City residents will see a new charge on their utility bill later this fall.
In a 6-1 vote Tuesday, Lynchburg City Council approved plans to charge residents $10 a month for trash removal as part of an overhaul of the city’s refuse collection system.
The decision eliminates a long-used trash cart decal program in favor of a flat monthly fee for households and businesses, including those who do not already use the city’s trash removal service.
Lynchburg residents currently using the service pay $110 a year for 64-gallon bin decals or $55 a year for 32-gallon bin decals. When broken down over 12 months, the larger bins cost the equivalent of $9.17 a month and the smaller bins cost $4.58 a month.
The new rate, which will take effect Oct. 1, discards the two-tiered payment structure for different sized bins, effectively doubling the cost of trash service for those who use smaller carts. Residents who use 64-gallon bins will only see a slight increase in costs this fall when the rate rises from an effective $9.17 a month to $10 a month.
Deputy City Manager Reid Wodicka said the flat fee structure was necessary because it costs the city roughly the same amount of money to collect trash from different sized bins.
“The actual cost of service for a larger can versus a smaller can is really very minimal,” Wodicka told council members.
Overhauling the payment structure for the city’s refuse collection system has been of keen interest to city management for much of the past year. The city loses more than $1.6 million a year on trash collection and city officials believe introducing a flat monthly fee can help put the system on the road to self-sustainability.
In March, City Manager Bonnie Svrcek recommended council adopt a flat $15.02 monthly fee to take effect at the start of next year. The recommendation was part of a long term proposal to gradually raise the monthly rate to nearly $21 a month by 2025.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic downturn, city staff revised their recommendation to a flat $9.17 monthly fee to help ease the burden on residents who may struggle to pay bills.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Ward IV council member Turner Perrow proposed setting the fee at an even $10 a month.
"I don't like the idea of increasing the rate here..." Perrow said. "I'd rather not do it but it's a whole lot better than what the city was planning."
Ward III council member Jeff Helgeson, the only member to vote against the proposal, said he was concerned a flat fee would discourage recycling among residents with 32-gallon bins. The reduced cost associated with the smaller bins was originally approved in part to incentive residents to recycle a larger percentage of their household waste.
At-large council Randy Nelson expressed similar reservations but ultimately voted in favor of the proposal, since maintaining the current decal system would add an additional $120,000 to the city’s $6.5 million budget shortfall.
Helgeson also said he was concerned the new payment structure would penalize residents who have historically chosen not to use the city's trash removal service.
Rebutting his argument, Vice Mayor MaryJane Dolan noted the monthly fee helps pay for the entirety of the city’s refuse collection system beyond residential trash removal, including recycling services and brush collection.
