The Lynchburg Circuit Court Clerk's office is encouraging business to be done outside its physical building because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its physical office downtown will remain open but the office said in a news release Thursday people doing business there are encouraged to mail in forms, call or use online options.
Visitors can drop off legal forms and payments, and documents that aren’t time sensitive to an inbox at the office rather than entering. The office will start waiving credit card convenience fees starting Monday.
Applications for a concealed handgun permit should be mailed to the office with supporting documentation.
People can mail petitions for restricted licenses, but that service will be suspended for 90 days. Passport services are suspended as well, and the office's historical room is temporarily closed off.
The office encouraged attorneys and their staff to use the Secure Remote Access system and the Officer of the Court Remote Access system for records. Those without accounts will be able to use those systems free for 90 days, and those without accounts will have them extended for 90 days.
The land records room in the office is still open, but people are encouraged to use Simplifile to file records.
