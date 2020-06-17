This year marks the 20th anniversary of Juneteenth celebrations in Lynchburg, a day of reflection meant to honor the history and culture of black communities across the U.S.
Juneteenth is observed each year on June 19 to mark when news of emancipation reached Texas, as Union soldiers landed in Galveston in 1865 to proclaim the Civil War had ended and the enslaved were free.
Lynchburg Juneteenth began in 2000 through the sponsorship of the Red Cross, and has endured through the support of different community organizations — such as the Virginia University of Lynchburg, different Greek organizations and the NAACP — hosting events meant to promote health, safety and the celebration of culture.
The Juneteenth Coalition formed officially in 2007, and is comprised of local fraternities, sororities and civic organizations.
The 20th anniversary comes amid a complicated time — with cancellations forced by the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter protests surfacing around the city as the community grapples with escalating unrest and calls for change.
Phyllistine Mosley, chair of the Juneteenth Coalition, said it is more important than ever for people to acknowledge a shared history, and recognize that things are moving forward.
Still, she asked why black people are often harassed by the police when walking down the street and why men and women are being shot in the back.
“We must come together and bond and share our history, share our talent,” Mosley said. “We have a history, we have a culture, and we are willing to share it.”
In past years, Juneteenth celebrations have been held at Miller Park, featuring musical performances, historical reenactments and vendors. This year, the coalition was forced to cancel the physical event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will instead celebrate via a virtual event from the Academy Center of the Arts at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Livestreamed from the historic Academy center stage, the event will begin with words from Mayor Treney Tweedy followed by performances by Kuumba Dance Ensemble and featured poet, comedian and spoken word artist, Roscoe Burnems.
The event can be viewed at the Academy's website, academycenter.org, or on its Facebook page.
Brittany Griffith, director of programming and sales at the Academy, said they are taking the same energy of a live show and broadcasting it from the empty theatre.
“It’s very eerie, almost, because you watch these performers give their heart out to this room, and there is no one behind them, except for us,” Griffith said.
This is the Academy’s first year as an official partner of the coalition, and she said working within the community has been wonderful.
“We can’t be who we are as an organization and not stand on the right side of this, and I think that it’s really important that we offer our space in this moment, and that we highlight the art coming out of the movement,” Griffith said.
“We can still offer the programmatic integrity. It might be viewed through a different way, from your own home, your own device, but we are still able to offer that to the community.”
Lynchburg NAACP Branch President Carl Hutcherson said despite his disappointment to see the cancellation of the Miller Park event, he is looking forward to the Academy performances.
Hutcherson, like Mosley, has been an integral part of the Juneteenth celebrations for all 20 years, and said it is important to celebrate the day as a piece of American history.
“We are a nation of immigrants, a nation of people who have come from all over world, and we need to continue to recognize contributions and events that have taken place among all those cultures,” Hutcherson said. “Juneteenth and other events are central to our growth and development as a nation.”
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced his intent to make Juneteenth an official holiday in Virginia. It’s a move that would make Virginia only the second state to do so, something Hutcherson called “very exciting.”
Lynchburg Juneteenth celebrations often come hand-in-hand with community service projects — such as a slew of scholarships offered to high school students, blood drives and city beautification efforts.
This year, alongside about $15,000 of scholarship money being given out to area students by the coalition’s sponsors, the Juneteenth Coalition is providing face masks for children in the community.
Mosley said the coalition handed out the masks at a free mass testing event recently, and will continue to target areas and organizations where children may be in need of additional protections.
As someone who survived massive resistance — as a teenager, Mosley watched public schools in Prince Edward County close their doors rather than integrate, a process that began in 1959 and didn't end until 1964 — she understands the things that must be done in a community to persevere.
“Been there, done that, been denied opportunities,” Mosley said. Now, she said, it’s efforts like this that can help create positive change in the community.
Another Juneteenth event will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday. Organizers Desha Best, Staci Davis and Jared Cobbs have planned a 5-mile bike ride downtown at the Percival's Island trail and are encouraging anyone to join. Donations will be accepted and go toward the Lynchburg chapter of the NAACP.
Anyone wishing to participate in the bike ride, which will be held rain or shine, should meet at the LOVE sculpture at Percival's Island at 1 p.m.
