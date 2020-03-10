Taylor, Larry

Larry Taylor

 submitted

Larry Taylor, a Hill City-based carpenter, has launched a bid for Lynchburg City Council.

Taylor, who previously mounted a failed bid for council in 2012, is hoping to unseat incumbent councilman Sterling Wilder in Ward II.

“I'm running because people in Ward II don't feel as though they are being represented properly downtown,” Taylor said.

Taylor, who is running as an independent, said if elected he would work to increase the frequency of bus routes in the city, devote more funding to vocational education and address crumbling infrastructure in Ward II.

“We spend a lot of money downtown but not on the outward areas,” he said. “The need and the desires of the people are not being met.”

The city council election will be held May 5.

Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.

Recommended for you

Load comments