The city of Lynchburg is calling on state lawmakers to reject Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal to move next month’s municipal elections to the fall.
In a largely symbolic 4-3 vote Tuesday, Lynchburg City Council approved a resolution expressing the body’s opposition to Northam’s recommendation.
Northam asked the General Assembly last week to postpone the May 5 elections to Nov. 3, citing the health risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers are expected to vote on the proposal when they reconvene in Richmond next week.
In explaining her opposition to Northam’s plan, Lynchburg Mayor Treney Tweedy said moving the races to the fall would drag out an already grueling campaign season. Tweedy, who is not up for reelection next month, said she believes measures can be put in place to limit the spread of the disease among voters but stopped short of detailing those efforts.
Also supporting the resolution were Vice Mayor MaryJane Dolan of Ward I, Councilman Jeff Helgeson of Ward III and Councilman Turner Perrow of Ward IV. Opposing it were Councilman Sterling Wilder of Ward II and at-large councilmen Beau Wright and Randy Nelson.
Some council members who voted in favor of the resolution suggested the city council race would be overshadowed by the presidential election in November.
“I think local elections get lost in a state or a national election and I think also they become more partisan,” said Dolan, who, like Helgeson, is mounting a reelection bid.
Wilder — the only one of the three council members running for reelection to vote against the measure — said he was unconvinced election officials have the adequate supplies to keep the city’s precincts clean if in-person voting moves ahead.
“I would hate for a person to come and get sick or a poll worker to get sick,” he said.
Wilder’s sentiment was echoed by Nelson and Wright, who also expressed concerns about ensuring the safety of election officials staffing polling sites.
“Health and safety here is paramount and I would be opposed to Lynchburg refuting the governor’s suggestion,” Wright said, noting older people who often serve as poll workers are especially vulnerable to the disease.
Council’s vote came just four days after the Lynchburg Electoral Board — a three-member body made of two Democrats and one Republican — unanimously voted to endorse the governor’s plan. Election officials in Lynchburg have warned it may be difficult to keep precincts clean since disinfectants and other cleaning supplies are in short supply.
The “health of our city's citizens will continue to be under threat from the coronavirus for many more months, and our poll workers and voters include many elderly and minority citizens who are at particular risk,” Chairwoman Patricia Bower said in a statement.
Local and state officials are strongly encouraging residents to vote by mail in the upcoming municipal elections to help reduce in-person voting. Registered voters have the option of selecting the “disability or illness” excuse when applying to vote by mail.
According to Lynchburg General Registrar Christine Gibbons, more than 2,000 residents have requested absentee ballots as of Wednesday.
If the General Assembly moves the election to November, those ballots will be thrown out, and voters will have to cast new ballots in the fall. Similarly, new candidates will be allowed to enter the race and council members whose terms are scheduled to expire at the end of June will be allowed to stay in office until the fall.
The prospect of effectively extending the city council race by six months has not sat well with some candidates who as recently as last week believed they were in the final stretches of their campaigns.
Chris Faraldi, a Republican running for the Ward IV seat, sent a letter to the city’s delegation in the General Assembly earlier this week urging them to vote down Northam’s proposal.
“To date, thousands of ballots have already been cast or requested, and those votes should not be discarded,” Faraldi said in a statement Wednesday. “We have allocated a great deal of resources to promoting the option of voting absentee, and those resources are not recoverable."
Del. Wendell Walker, a Republican representing parts of Lynchburg in the House of Delegates, applauded the council's vote, calling it a bipartisan rejection of government overreach. He said he intends to vote against Northam’s recommendation.
“The governor needs to be listening to what the cities, the localities, are saying,” Walker said. “We want our May 5th elections, and nothing else.”
