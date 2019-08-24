Percival’s Island was alight Saturday night with bits of neon dancing through the dark.
But it wasn’t for some late night downtown party. Well, sort of.
That neon glow came from hundreds of runners decked out in the Race for the Fallen glow run, which benefited the nonprofit Police Benevolent Foundation.
“They do so much for us, you know, so why not give back?” said Cherie Bentley, as she waited in a neon race T-shirt for the run to begin.
She was one of more than 400 runners and walkers taking off from the starting line just before sunset and showing their support for law enforcement.
The Police Benevolent Foundation, started in 2005 by the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, helps provide some financial support to families of fallen law enforcement officers, helps fund scholarships for children of officers and hosts training sessions about PTSD and suicide risk.
Both the foundation and association are based in Georgia, and the glow run has hit a few different locations across southern states.
This is the first time the race has taken off in Virginia.
Lynchburg Police Department Sgt. Brian Smith said he had debated going down to Georgia in previous years to take part in a race himself. Last year, he contacted race organizers to pitch a glow run in Lynchburg. He’s been the president of the Blue Ridge chapter of the PBA — which includes 25 different law enforcement agencies from Lynchburg and surrounding localities — since last June.
Figuring out logistics between sponsors and coordination with Lynchburg Parks & Recreation took work, but Smith said it’s been worth it to show some Hill City love to the foundation.
“They do a lot to help the law enforcement community at large and so we’re happy to support them,” he said.
On top of the proceeds coming from runners, he said the Lynchburg Police Helping Hands Foundation, which supports Lynchburg officers and their families, donated $2,000 to the Police Benevolent Foundation.
In October, the foundation will be hosting a seminar at the University of Lynchburg for officers and their partners about the impact of police work on mental health, PTSD and suicide prevention.
That fits into LPD’s push this year to actively advocate within the department for officer wellness, including mental health. Officers started the wellness program and wellness committee with members who can serve as a resource for their fellow officers.
Saturday’s setup included a designated area to honor two Virginia officers who died in the line of duty within the past calendar year: Virginia State Police Trooper Lucas Dowell and Winchester City Police Officer Hunter Edwards. Curious kids climbed into LPD’s Crisis Negotiation Team truck or the armored Tactical Unit truck and some officers were out in full uniform to recruit.
Officer S. A. Rippy, part of LPD’s wellness committee, was one of five officers running in spots that the committee sponsored. He said he wasn’t focused too much on fitness until he started getting in shape for starting the LPD academy last summer. He started prepping for that training around six months in advance by doing weight training, and has since taken part in a number of 5Ks and marathons.
He said this is the first run he’s been in with a focus on benefitting law enforcement.
“It’s a job that people really do put their lives on the line for, and so it’s a good cause to fun for people that have gone before us,” he said.