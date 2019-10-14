A retired area teacher has taken his infectious love of civics and history to the Virginia Capitol, where he teaches a little bit of both to people he guides on tours.
When Tony Mitchell started teaching U.S. government at what was then Lynchburg Christian Academy in the early ‘80s, he said it wasn’t exactly his favorite subject. But over the years, shifting to teach at Amherst County Public Schools and later, Holy Cross Christian Academy, he grew to love the subject.
By the time he retired at the end of the 2016-2017 school year, he’d taught and coached thousands of students and was ready to take on something new. Considering himself someone who’s always busy, always with something to do, he looked into becoming a guide at the Virginia Capitol in Richmond, where its museum-like qualities marry modern politics in an ongoing historical timeline.
“I’ve met unbelievable people and I’ve seen all the protestors and it’s been an interesting year with everything that’s going on,” he said.
The building has many “personalities,” in the words of tour supervisor and historian Mark Greenough. Each guide has a different specialty they bring to the table and their tour groups: Greenough said he likes to link up with groups that are interested in legal history and constitutional laws. Like other guides, Greenough said Mitchell brings enthusiasm and commitment to his tours, and he links up well with groups of students as a former teacher and coach.
“You get the feeling that he is here to make your visit a pleasant and useful visit,” he said.
Greenough said Mitchell reached out to Capitol staff unsolicited about becoming a guide there, which was somewhat unusual and caught his attention. Eight months later, when a guide position opened up, he said Mitchell made for a convincing candidate in the interview process and a good fit among the other guides.
And with a drive of more than 100 miles, he travels the farthest out of the 16 part-time guides at the Capitol. Mitchell, 68, said he can only come out once or twice a week for the tours — but he wants to continue doing it as long as he can.
There are plenty of stories to be told from the Capitol, he said, and while he’s visited plenty of awe-inspiring historic sites, Virginia’s seat of government “still shines.”
During his tenure as a teacher, Mitchell said he was determined to take his students on one field trip a year to a Virginia site relevant to their studies, and “every place we go, I have a story to tell them.”
John Walker, former superintendent for Amherst County Public Schools, said Mitchell was known for pushing his students and student athletes to be their best and bringing education beyond the classroom.
“I think that as a history teacher, Tony always wanted to bring history to life,” he said. “He always seemed to want to make the experience as positive as he could for his students.”
Amherst County High School Principal Derrick Brown, who had Mitchell as a civics teacher and coach in middle school, said he learned to combine high expectations of students with strong meaningful relationships from Mitchell.
Mitchell tries to relate moments of history drawn from his tours to current events, but said he toes a fine line in not making it too political. He mentioned Henry Clay, a Virginia-native politician during the Civil War era whose portrait hangs in the Capitol building, as an example he points out to visitors in his legacy as the “Great Compromiser.”
“What scares me today is we’re not willing to compromise, and when we’re not willing to compromise, what gets done?” he said. “Nothing gets done, and that’s what scares me.”
Overall, Mitchell said he’s lucky to be leading tours after his retirement from teaching and loves showing student groups around a historic site where their lessons can come to life.
“When they can come there and see it, it makes the biggest difference in the world,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.