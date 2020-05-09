Instead of sitting in class or rehearsing for the spring musical, Zoe Nylund has spent much of the past month feeding and cuddling newborn kittens.
Virginia schools were ordered to close in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Nylund, a senior at E.C. Glass High School, has used her abundance of free time to foster kittens through the Lynchburg Humane Society.
At first, Nylund had 6-week-old kittens she kept for a few weeks until they were around 8 weeks old and ready to be adopted. Then, she got four, “tiny and fragile” 3-week-old kittens.
“I love them so much, they’re so cute,” Nylund said. “It’s great to have that companionship right now and something that you’re responsible for.”
Kiera Rogerson, community pet coordinator at the Lynchburg Humane Society, said she’s been blown away by the number of community members who have stepped up to foster pets during the pandemic. Rogerson said the center has reduced its operations since the beginning of the pandemic — the center is closed to the public and operating on an appointment-only basis, and the number of staff has been reduced.
Fostering is especially crucial right now, Rogerson said, because it allows the more than 200 pets in the facility to be out getting the physical, emotional and mental enrichment and attention they need while leaving a lighter work load for the already reduced staff.
“Some families have used this time to master basic commands like ‘sit’ and ‘stay,’” Rogerson said. “That basic training and just getting to know the pet’s personality in a home will be vital when a family is looking to potentially adopt that pet.”
In the past, Nylund said, she and her family haven’t had pets. She and her sister are typically busy during the school year with school, extracurricular activities and jobs. During the summer, she works an even fuller schedule.
But being stuck at home, she felt it was the perfect time to open her heart and home to some furry companions. Between online schoolwork and preparing for AP exams, having the kittens to feed and play with gives Nylund a reason to break away from the computer screen.
“I probably would not have done this if it wasn’t for the quarantine,” Nylund said. “I think that’s one of the really great things I’ve gotten out of it.”
Rogerson said many foster families have expressed how thankful they are to have a pet during this time for mental and emotional support.
“Pets are huge supporters,” Rogerson said. “I love that even people who couldn’t have a pet normally because of their work schedule are able to have a pet during this time.”
On March 16, the center began its “COVID-19 Foster Campaign” by posting on Facebook and asking local residents to consider fostering a pet while they are stuck at home. Rogerson said the response was immediate. Since then, Rogerson said the center has seen about 400 foster arrangements set up for pets — some short term, for a few days or a week, and others longer arrangements.
Before the pandemic, Rogerson said, it was typical that two thirds of the center’s pets were in the building and one third in foster care. Since March 16, that has flipped, and two thirds of the pets are in foster care.
At first, the center was primarily focused on setting up foster arrangements to get as many pets the attention they needed, but, Rogerson said, some of those fosters “failed,” fell in love and ended up adopting their pet. The center has resumed some adoption processes, by appointment, during the pandemic.
Rogerson said more than 90 cats, 90 dogs and one guinea pig have been adopted since March 16.
Other animal shelters in the area also are seeing an increase in fostering and adoptions. Stacey Donald, foster coordinator at Friends of Campbell County Animal Control, said she’s received 10 new applications for foster families and five of those have received foster pets. Before the pandemic, the shelter only had about seven foster families.
“I’ve really got more applicants than I can fill,” Donald said.
Some families request smaller dogs if they have small children, or cat-friendly dogs if they already have cats, Donald said, and she hasn’t been able to find pets to match all the requests.
“It’s tough getting an application for a wonderful foster family, then not having a pet that fits well for them,” she said.
Donald said many applicants have said they finally have the time to take in a pet and want to help. That was exactly the case for Tanya Weigold.
Weigold works as the interim director for campus life at Randolph College and began working from home during the pandemic, connecting with her coworkers via Zoom video conferencing and attempting to keep students engaged with campus life via social media.
Weigold said she and her husband wanted to use their extra time at home to support the local animal shelters.
“We knew with COVID that the shelters were having a lot less visitors and the pets were having a lot less interaction with people, and that just broke my heart,” Weigold said.
So, they opened their home to a 3- or 4-year old hound dog named Chester. Weigold said they got Chester a little over a month ago, and are still trying to see how well he gets along with their other two dogs.
Chester is on the Campbell County active adoption list, Weigold said, so if someone saw him online and thought he would be a good fit for their family, they could reach out about adopting him.
“We want him to go to the best home possible,” Weigold said. “We’re glad to spend our quarantine with him, and we’ll keep him until he gets adopted or until we adopt him.”
