Sally Hutslar wasn’t happy about putting on a mask for the first time this week.
But Hutslar — the 78-year-old co-owner of the Forest clothing boutique Alpaca by Jaca — grudgingly accepted the new state mandate that went into effect Friday requiring people to wear face coverings in stores and restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I only put it on when somebody comes through the door,” Hutslar said Saturday as she waited for customers to return to a once-healthy but now struggling small business. “I'm not in favor of the mask rule. I’m not too much into government rules.”
Businesses and shoppers across Virginia are coming to terms with the new requirement aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus as the state slowly moves to reopen the economy.
With the nation’s death toll from COVID-19 reaching the grim milestone of 100,000 last week, people visiting stores and dining establishments in the region Friday and Saturday largely complied with the new rule.
At the Graves Mill Shopping Center where Hutslar owns her business, other shoppers went about their day with the face coverings firmly in place. In a salon, employees wore the protective equipment as they cut hair and in an nearby ABC store masked customers browsed the aisles.
Across town, Ebony Smith was one of dozens of people who visited River Ridge Mall equipped with the face covering. Since the threat of the virus still is real, Smith said she believed it was her duty to wear a mask when out in public.
“Safety is the number one priority,” Smith said through her brightly colored mask. “You should always want to stay safe and protect others.”
Dr. Costi Sifri, the director of hospital epidemiology at UVA Health, said face masks are best used in concert with social distancing and hand washing.
Sifri noted the protective coverings are especially valuable during the still-active pandemic because COVID-19 has been shown to freely spread from people unaware they are infected with the virus.
“Masks protect others from you and that's particularly important when you have a respiratory virus that you may not be not aware you have,” Sifri said. “It prevents transmission even if you don’t have symptoms.”
Business owners and shoppers said they’ve observed a noticeable increase in mask usage this week. Still, not everyone is adhering to the requirements. Scores of unmasked shoppers could be seen entering various stores across the Hill City and surrounding suburbs on Friday and Saturday.
The executive order Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday applies to any indoor place where people congregate, including all brick-and-mortar retail, personal care and grooming businesses. The guidelines also apply to public transportation and government buildings.
The text of the executive order says violations may be subject to a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine, but law enforcement officials and the Virginia Department of Health have said they expect businesses and customers to police themselves.
“It is the personal responsibility of each and every one of us to comply with Executive Order 63,” Rita Davis, Northam’s legal counsel, said at a news conference Thursday, referencing the new mask directive.
A statewide hotline (1-877-ASK-VDH3) has been designated for people to report concerns. Guidance the state health department sent its local agencies directs local health workers managing complaints not to summon law enforcement and instead to have people ask that business owners resolve problems.
The order does not require facial protection for children under 10 years old or for people who have a health condition that might prevent them from wearing a mask.
At ACE Overstreet Hardware in Lynchburg, the business largely is taking a hands-off approach to mask enforcement. Signs posted at the entrance remind customers of the requirement but the placards also say those entering the store without a mask will be understood to be exercising the health exemption.
Chuck Overstreet, the store’s owner, said he has tried to draw new business by stocking up on personal protective equipment, including fast-selling masks. With the new requirements now in place, demand for masks is up but supply remains short. Overstreet said he has been forced to acquire the products from at least four different wholesalers.
“We’ve scrambled,” he said. “We’re buying masks from pretty much any distributor we can find.”
