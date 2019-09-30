Under the revised standards of accreditation, three Lynchburg-area school divisions have received fully accredited statuses, according to ratings the Virginia Department of Education released Monday.
Public schools in Amherst, Appomattox and Campbell counties had all their schools receive a rating of fully accredited for the 2019-20 school year. Bedford and Nelson counties each have one school that is accredited with conditions and Lynchburg City Schools has three schools of its 16 schools not fully accredited.
On the state level, 1,682 schools — 92% — were fully accredited, which includes “61 schools with waivers from annual accreditation based on previous high performance that otherwise would have been rated as accredited with conditions,” according to a VDOE news release Monday.
This is the second year of the state's revised accreditation system. Under the new system — which was adopted in 2017 — schools are evaluated on school quality indicators grouped in three categories: academic achievement, achievement gaps, and student engagement and outcomes. Performance on each indicator is rated at:
• Level One: Meets or exceeds state standard or sufficient improvement;
• Level Two: Near state standard or sufficient improvement; or
• Level Three: Below state standard.
“This is the second year that schools have been evaluated under the 2017 Board of Education-approved accreditation standards, and this new system for measuring the progress and needs of schools is doing exactly what it was designed to do,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said in the news release. “These latest ratings will help VDOE target its efforts toward increasing student literacy and furthering progress toward eliminating achievement gaps in the schools that are most in need of the department’s support and expertise.”
According to the news release, Virginia schools are making progress in reducing chronic absenteeism but are declining overall in performance on state reading tests — especially among black and economically disadvantaged students — which will result in an increase in the number of schools that will receive state assistance to address achievement gaps in English.
Lynchburg City Schools
Thirteen of Lynchburg City Schools’ 16 schools are fully accredited this year, up one from last year and up eight from 2017.
"We are very excited with our performance," LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said during a news conference Monday afternoon.
Robert S. Payne Elementary School moved down from fully accredited last year to accredited with conditions, and both Linkhorne and Sandusky middle schools remained accredited with conditions. Heritage High School and Linkhorne Elementary School moved up from accredited with conditions last year to fully accredited status.
"We have three schools that we need to work with and get them the help they need," Edwards said. "We are extremely proud of the improvement we are seeing, but that is not to say there isn't room for more improvement."
Edwards said one area of focus for the school division is addressing achievement gaps within the division — Payne elementary and Linkhorne and Sandusky middle schools all received a level three indicator because of the schools achievement gaps in English scores among minority and economically disadvantaged students.
“Reading is an area we are still working on addressing,” Edwards said. “The gaps we see with economically disadvantaged students are higher than they are with racial numbers. We are doing a lot of work in the city to address the poverty issue and make sure our students are fed and clothed. You have to address those basic needs or the education will not happen."
Edwards said the division also is working to address chronic absenteeism, which is defined as missing 18 days or more during the school year.
Lynchburg City Schools had about 8,200 students enrolled during the 2018-19 school year; nearly 1,300 of these students missed 18 days or more.
Appomattox County Public Schools
This is the fifth consecutive year Appomattox County Public Schools has received full accreditation for all four of its schools.
Amy Huskin, the division's director of curriculum and instruction, said they see very little change from the year before, with scores remaining solid and “no surprises” surfacing in the 2019-2020 report.
Huskin said the division saw gains in science and math, and are celebrating the improvements. Math scores rose at every school, increasing as much as 10 points at the elementary and primary schools.
“We’re overall just very happy with our results,” Huskin said. “As long as we’re teaching a good, solid aligned curriculum, as long as teachers are collaborating with each other, we’re going to stay strong. There’s always room to grow.”
Huskin said they will continue to look at some of the groups that show achievement gaps — like minority students and students with disabilities.
“We are trying to stay on top of the needs of every student,” Huskin said. “We’ve got kids with needs and we’re really digging in deep, not sitting back and saying we’ve got this all figured out. You never stop growing. We’re asking questions, and we’re saying, ‘what can we do better?’”
Amherst County Public Schools
For the second consecutive year, all nine Amherst County public schools are fully accredited. In 2017, two-thirds of the division was fully accredited with two schools, Amelon and Central elementary schools, partially accredited and one school — Madison Heights Elementary — denied.
Director of Academics Dana Norman said she is pleased with the division being fully accredited again this year.
“The success that we are seeing in Amherst County Public Schools is exciting and doesn’t happen in the blink of an eye," Norman said. "It has taken many years of dedicated teachers, students, parents and administrators working together to create a culture for learning. Our motivation was ensuring that all students were consistently engaged in high-quality education. I feel that in putting an emphasis on our neediest students and making that a priority, we are narrowing the gap among our students with disabilities, black and economically disadvantaged."
Norman said the division will continue to focus on improving.
"We also know that every school in Amherst is concentrating on improving," Norman said. "Whether it is a school that has excelled in all areas for multiple years, or one that consistently struggles – the goal is to look at our data, be specific in what we are targeting, and develop a comprehensive school improvement plan that addresses the needs of the students at that school."
Bedford County Public Schools
All but one of 19 schools in the division is fully accredited this year, down one from last year.
Liberty Middle School received a status of accredited with conditions this year because the school’s achievement gap in English scores among minority and economically disadvantaged students fell below the state’s standard.
"In looking at the results for the All Students subgroup in Mathematics and Reading, BCPS performed well," the division's Chief Learning Officer Karen Woodford said. "In math, 17 out of 18 schools achieved pass rates at Level 1, meeting and exceeding the standard. In Reading, all 18 schools achieved at Level 1 exceeding the standard in the All Students subgroup."
Woodford said this year’s accreditation ratings show how the district has continued to improve since the 2014-15 school year, when only seven of the 21 schools received full accreditation. Two of those elementary schools have since closed.
"All BCPS schools were at Level 1 — meeting and exceeding the standard for both Chronic Absenteeism and Graduation Rate," Woodford said. "We are proud of the hard work of our schools and learners as we continue to encourage college and career readiness."
Campbell County Public Schools
For the first time in recent history, all 13 Campbell County schools are fully accredited.
Rustburg Elementary and Altavista Elementary, which were partially accredited last year, are now fully accredited.
“At the end of the day, that’s the bottom line,” Assistant Superintendent Clayton Stanley said. “We are certainly excited that they all made it. It’s nice to see the hard work of all the teachers and students be validated in the results. When you get the accreditation ratings back and your schools are successful, you know it comes down to the hard work of everyone involved.”
Stanley said they saw across-the-board improvements in math, while English and science performances stayed largely consistent with last year.
Though Stanley said they are excited about the results, he stressed that there is room for improvement, and they have gap groups they want to focus on — particularly the needs of minority students and students with disabilities.
Nelson County Public Schools
In Nelson County, Nelson County High School, Nelson Middle School and Rockfish River Elementary School are fully accredited while Tye River Elementary School is accredited with conditions for a second year because the school’s achievement gaps in English scores is below the state’s standard.
Nelson Middle School had a school-quality indicator in level three last year in the school’s achievement gaps in English scores but has improved to a level two indicator in that category.
“I am very proud of our division staff and students. They have all worked hard this past year as indicated by our increased benchmark pass rates attached,” Division Superintendent Martha Eagle said Monday in an email.
Eagle said the division will continue to focus on increasing the impact of effective instructional strategies on all students to decrease the gaps in achievement for the state defined gap groups.
“Nelson County Public Schools is an excellent school division and we will continue on the successful journey of seeing students excel in their academic endeavors,” Eagle said.
Staff writers Justin Faulconer, Erin Conway and Sarah Honosky contributed to this report.
