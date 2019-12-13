Friday's weather forecast has led some area schools to close or delay opening.
Closed:
- Amherst County
- Bedford County
Delayed two hours:
- Appomattox County
- Campbell County
- Liberty Christian Academy
- Lynchburg City Schools
- Nelson County
The forecast called for freezing rain that could make for an icy morning commute. Friday's temperature is expected to top out around 40 degrees, with rain continuing into Saturday.
