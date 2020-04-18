Though public schools are closed through the end of the academic year, some local school divisions are helping provide child care for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a March press conference, after closing schools amid the pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam asked private child care providers and public schools to step up for essential workers. Some local school divisions answered that call by reopening some schools so YMCA programs could continue, while others have asked their teachers and staff to provide child care.
In Lynchburg, the YMCA of Central Virginia partners with Lynchburg City Schools to offer before- and after-school care to students at several of the division’s elementary schools during the normal school year. Since schools have closed, that partnership has continued, but it has transitioned to a full-day program at one school.
According to Ben Copeland, deputy superintendent for LCS, the YMCA of Central Virginia is conducting day care out of classrooms at Linkhorne Middle School for children of medical workers, police officers, firefighters and other essential personnel.
While the number of children has been relatively small, Copeland said, families are taking advantage of that child care option.
Misty Vinson-Spitzer, communications director for the YMCA of Central Virginia, said LCS is only providing the facility and YMCA staff is running the program. The program is available for children of essential workers in the community, not just LCS students.
“As long as the need is there, the Y is going to continue to meet that need — as long as we can,” Vinson-Spitzer said. “We’re just sort of taking it one week at a time and doing the best that we can to fill the needs that are in front of us.”
Vinson-Spitzer said attendance has changed daily over the past few weeks, with some families needing care one day and not the next due to changing schedules. On a low day, she said, about six children attend. Vinson-Spitzer said the program is prepared to accept a maximum of 75 kids, but the most it’s seen so far in a day is 12.
Vinson-Spitzer said children are separated into groups of nine children to one child care worker, so no more than 10 people are gathered together at any time, and children are spaced out so they are not sitting too close together.
In addition to crafts and recreational time, Vinson-Spitzer said leaders are providing children with access to the online and paper learning resources from LCS so they can continue their education during the closure.
Kids wash their hands frequently, Vinson-Spitzer said, and have their temperatures taken throughout the day. The program has been taking advantage of the school division’s meal distribution for many of the children’s lunches and snacks.
The program is available on a day-to-day or weekly basis, Vinson-Spitzer said, at a cost of $30 per day or $105 per week. Financial aid opportunities are available.
Campbell County Public Schools has a similar partnership with the Altavista Area YMCA, with YMCA staff providing child care at two of the division’s schools. Under normal conditions, Campbell County Schools Superintendent Robert Johnson said, schools in the division are used to house YMCA before- and after-school care and summer care.
Since March 30, Leesville Road and Yellow Branch elementary schools have been open for child care for essential personnel. Johnson said Tomahawk Elementary School was also open originally, but the need wasn’t great enough to warrant all three facilities being open.
Appomattox County Public Schools Superintendent Annette Bennett said the division has been in communication with the YMCA about a potential partnership but has not moved forward with a plan to offer any child care services.
School officials in Bedford and Amherst counties are looking to their own staffs to volunteer to return to school and provide child care.
In addition to first responders and essential personnel, Bedford County Public Schools is also offering child care for essential personnel in the schools, such as bus drivers and nutrition workers who are helping with the division’s meal distribution services.
Karen Woodford, chief learning officer for BCPS, told the Bedford County School Board at its April 9 meeting that the division worked closely with the Department of Social Services to open child care sites at Bedford Elementary School and New London Academy. Five days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., the sites are open and staffed by division nurses, teachers and office staff.
Woodford said 36 students are registered between the two locations, with 40 total staff members providing care.
Rob Arnold, superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools, said the division requested a waiver from the Virginia Department of Education to open an emergency child care center for health care professionals who need care for children ages 4-12. The division received that waiver and will open a child care center at Amelon Elementary School starting Monday.
Staff and teachers are returning to provide child care on a volunteer basis — participation in the child care service was not mandatory, Arnold said.
Arnold said the division worked with public-safety officials to assess the number of essential workers in the county who were in need of child care services and will start with a cap of 18 students. Two staff members will work directly with the kids, in order to keep groups of less than 10, and custodial staff will service the school daily.
“We understand how difficult it is on our nurses and doctors and public health folks and we want to be able to help provide for them,” Arnold said.
