Saturday morning, at Party City off Candlers Mountain Road, Lynchburg-area residents were getting ready for the new year — like Lahoma Barbato, who was buying decorations for a New Year's Eve service at Harvest Baptist Church.
It is the first time the church will be holding a service to ring in the new year, a chance to "get together and pray the old year out, and the new year in," said Barbato.
Though she said it is better not to have a New Year's resolution, she is looking forward to spending time with her new grandson.
Every customer treading the aisles of the store had a different tradition, whether they were preparing for a night out or an evening in.
Mike Motley, owner of AJ Skateworld in Appomattox, is ready to spend his holiday at the roller rink. Bypassing the store's New Year's displays, decked with gold and black balloons, champagne flutes and photo booth props, Motley was restocking on party supplies for skateworld, where he will be throwing a special New Year's Eve skate on Dec. 31.
Complete with a balloon drop and discounted admission, Motley said his only goal for the new year is to bring more people to the rink.
Motley's son and daughter are four-time world champions in inline figure skating, who have brought home the gold in national competitions, as well. The Motleys have owned the rink for more than six years, and are going to toast the new decade with plastic cups, bubbling cider and anyone who shows up to skate.
Adrienne Dalton and her son Holden, 3, were perusing an aisle for decorations. Though they were shopping for Holden's birthday party in January — one that he insists will be Mickey themed, for the second year in a row — they were planning a New Year's Trip to Dollywood, the theme park owned by entertainer Dolly Parton in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Holden said he was looking forward to the rides, and Dalton was holding out hope for a Dolly sighting.
“I like the idea of a new start," Dalton said of the new year. "But I don’t do resolutions because I never keep them."
Everyone at Party City on Saturday had to rack their brains for a New Year's Resolution, many saying it was better not to start one at all.
Party City employee Anne Farish said she wanted to get back on her diet, while her coworker Jeffrey Price hopes to become a better artist, expanding his digital art and getting more into painting.
Meanwhile, Heather Brandenburg and Jason Cross were getting some last minute shopping done for their New Year's Eve winter wonderland masquerade ball — similar to where they met, five years before.
But this year, there was a twist.
"People are going to think they are coming to a party, but actually they are coming to our wedding,” Cross said.
When party-goers begin the countdown to the new year, they will be counting down to the ceremony.
"When midnight strikes is actually when we say 'I do,'" said Brandenburg. "We aren’t traditional people, so we didn’t want to do something traditional. We wanted to bring the new year in with a fresh start as a couple."
As far as New Year's resolutions go, she said they just hope to make it the best year they can as a couple.
